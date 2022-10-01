ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 108, Nickerson 0

Andover 27, Goddard-Eisenhower 25

Axtell 62, BV Randolph 0

BV West 27, BV Northwest 26

Baldwin 41, Anderson County 20

Basehor-Linwood 35, Leavenworth 31

Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 12

Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley 0

Burden Central 64, Udall 14

Burlingame 57, Cair Paravel 26

Burlington 20, Iola 18

Caney Valley 38, Neodesha 12

Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0

Centralia 28, Jackson Heights 6

Chanute 34, Independence 10

Chaparral 42, Douglass 6

Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14

Cherryvale 36, Fredonia 14

Cheylin 61, Greeley County 12

Cimarron 23, Larned 14

Circle 37, Augusta 15

Clifton-Clyde 56, Lincoln 6

Council Grove 21, West Franklin 0

Crest 60, St. Paul 14

Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0

DeSoto 28, Shawnee Heights 0

Derby 70, Wichita Campus 13

Dighton 54, Otis-Bison 6

Ell-Saline 36, Rock Hills 18

Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0

Frankfort 51, Linn 6

Frontenac 35, Columbus 8

Galena 52, Baxter Springs 14

Garden City 35, Liberal 14

Girard 41, Prairie View 8

Goddard 20, Andover Central 14

Goessel 54, Solomon 22

Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 0

Great Bend 21, Dodge City 14

Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21

Hanover 48, Doniphan West 0

Hays 48, Ulysses 14

Holcomb 39, Colby 12

Holton 48, Royal Valley 15

Hoxie 54, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Humboldt 42, Eureka 14

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7

Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3

Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 13

Junction City 24, Washburn Rural 6

KC Piper 62, KC Turner 6

Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita Southeast 0

Kingman 28, Hesston 0

La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0

Labette County 25, Fort Scott 8

Lakin 61, Southwestern Hts. 16

Lawrence 44, SM North 14

Lawrence Free State 45, SM South 13

Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 59, Highland Park 22

Little River 46, Moundridge 0

Louisburg 28, Eudora 27, OT

Madison/Hamilton 40, Lyndon 26

Maize 63, Maize South 26

Manhattan 58, Emporia 7

Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9

Meade 58, South Gray 6

Mill Valley 45, Olathe South 14

Natoma 37, Centre 28

Nemaha Central 67, Jefferson West 6

Newton 26, Arkansas City 13

Northern Valley 53, Triplains-Brewster 6

Olathe North 13, Gardner-Edgerton 2

Olathe Northwest 12, Olathe East 7

Olpe def. Northern Heights, forfeit

Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28

Oswego 52, Sedan 48

Parsons 55, Riverton 7

Peabody-Burns 46, Southern Coffey 0

Pittsburg 20, Paola 14

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Northeast-Arma 0

Plainville 30, Ellis 25

Pratt 37, Hoisington 13

Remington 67, Bluestem 0

Riverside 34, Onaga 9

Rockhurst, Mo. 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11

Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12

Russell 22, Hays-TMP-Marian 0

SM East 57, SM West 14

Sabetha 35, Riley County 0

Salina Sacred Heart 27, Valley Heights 6

Santa Fe Trail 28, Osawatomie 8

Scott City 27, Hugoton 21

Silver Lake 22, Rossville 21, OT

Smith Center 37, Oakley 7

Southeast Saline 26, Clay Center 14

Spring Hill 56, Ottawa 25

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 40, KC East Christian 28

Stafford 60, St. John 12

Sylvan-Lucas 12, Central Plains 6

Topeka Hayden 44, Perry-Lecompton 28

Troy 76, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 16

Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36

Victoria 52, Wilson 6

Wabaunsee 22, Republic County 0

Wamego 34, Coffeyville 6

Wellington 45, El Dorado 8

Wellsville 38, KC Bishop Ward 21

Wetmore 54, Altoona-Midway 6

Wichita County 56, Spearville 8

Wichita East 54, Wichita West 8

Wichita Heights 54, Wichita South 6

Wichita Independent 64, Attica/Argonia 18

Wichita Northwest 81, Topeka 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1
HIGH SCHOOL
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Fertile-Beltrami, 23-25, 25-19, 8-25, 25-18, 15-12 Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 3-0 Annandale def. Becker, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy