Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 108, Nickerson 0
Andover 27, Goddard-Eisenhower 25
Axtell 62, BV Randolph 0
BV West 27, BV Northwest 26
Baldwin 41, Anderson County 20
Basehor-Linwood 35, Leavenworth 31
Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 12
Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley 0
Burden Central 64, Udall 14
Burlingame 57, Cair Paravel 26
Burlington 20, Iola 18
Caney Valley 38, Neodesha 12
Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0
Centralia 28, Jackson Heights 6
Chanute 34, Independence 10
Chaparral 42, Douglass 6
Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14
Cherryvale 36, Fredonia 14
Cheylin 61, Greeley County 12
Cimarron 23, Larned 14
Circle 37, Augusta 15
Clifton-Clyde 56, Lincoln 6
Council Grove 21, West Franklin 0
Crest 60, St. Paul 14
Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0
DeSoto 28, Shawnee Heights 0
Derby 70, Wichita Campus 13
Dighton 54, Otis-Bison 6
Ell-Saline 36, Rock Hills 18
Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0
Frankfort 51, Linn 6
Frontenac 35, Columbus 8
Galena 52, Baxter Springs 14
Garden City 35, Liberal 14
Girard 41, Prairie View 8
Goddard 20, Andover Central 14
Goessel 54, Solomon 22
Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 0
Great Bend 21, Dodge City 14
Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21
Hanover 48, Doniphan West 0
Hays 48, Ulysses 14
Holcomb 39, Colby 12
Holton 48, Royal Valley 15
Hoxie 54, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Humboldt 42, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7
Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3
Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 13
Junction City 24, Washburn Rural 6
KC Piper 62, KC Turner 6
Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita Southeast 0
Kingman 28, Hesston 0
La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0
Labette County 25, Fort Scott 8
Lakin 61, Southwestern Hts. 16
Lawrence 44, SM North 14
Lawrence Free State 45, SM South 13
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 59, Highland Park 22
Little River 46, Moundridge 0
Louisburg 28, Eudora 27, OT
Madison/Hamilton 40, Lyndon 26
Maize 63, Maize South 26
Manhattan 58, Emporia 7
Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9
Meade 58, South Gray 6
Mill Valley 45, Olathe South 14
Natoma 37, Centre 28
Nemaha Central 67, Jefferson West 6
Newton 26, Arkansas City 13
Northern Valley 53, Triplains-Brewster 6
Olathe North 13, Gardner-Edgerton 2
Olathe Northwest 12, Olathe East 7
Olpe def. Northern Heights, forfeit
Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28
Oswego 52, Sedan 48
Parsons 55, Riverton 7
Peabody-Burns 46, Southern Coffey 0
Pittsburg 20, Paola 14
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Northeast-Arma 0
Plainville 30, Ellis 25
Pratt 37, Hoisington 13
Remington 67, Bluestem 0
Riverside 34, Onaga 9
Rockhurst, Mo. 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11
Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12
Russell 22, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
SM East 57, SM West 14
Sabetha 35, Riley County 0
Salina Sacred Heart 27, Valley Heights 6
Santa Fe Trail 28, Osawatomie 8
Scott City 27, Hugoton 21
Silver Lake 22, Rossville 21, OT
Smith Center 37, Oakley 7
Southeast Saline 26, Clay Center 14
Spring Hill 56, Ottawa 25
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 40, KC East Christian 28
Stafford 60, St. John 12
Sylvan-Lucas 12, Central Plains 6
Topeka Hayden 44, Perry-Lecompton 28
Troy 76, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 16
Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36
Victoria 52, Wilson 6
Wabaunsee 22, Republic County 0
Wamego 34, Coffeyville 6
Wellington 45, El Dorado 8
Wellsville 38, KC Bishop Ward 21
Wetmore 54, Altoona-Midway 6
Wichita County 56, Spearville 8
Wichita East 54, Wichita West 8
Wichita Heights 54, Wichita South 6
Wichita Independent 64, Attica/Argonia 18
Wichita Northwest 81, Topeka 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0