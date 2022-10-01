Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15
Alexandria 15, Brainerd 14
Andover 59, Buffalo 7
BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6
Barnesville 62, Pillager 0
Becker 48, Big Lake 6
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Bethlehem Academy 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Blackduck 30, NCEUH 22
Blaine 34, Totino-Grace 7
Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12
Braham 44, North Woods 14
Brandon-Evansville 30, Ortonville 28
Breckenridge 49, Roseau 16
Byron 35, Mankato East 28
Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20
Canby 14, MACCRAY 0
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 22, Red Rock Central 13
Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Cherry 48, Bigfork 6
Chisholm 26, Crosby-Ironton 20
Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6
Concordia Academy 35, Spectrum 28
Cook County 30, United North Central 0
Dassel-Cokato 49, Holy Family Catholic 14
Dawson-Boyd 16, Lakeview 8
Deer River 42, East Central 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Park Rapids 6
Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12
Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6
Duluth East 40, Rock Ridge 8
Eagan 41, Eastview 3
East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7
East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0
Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15
Edgerton 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36
Edina 35, Farmington 31
Elk River 35, Rogers 14
Esko 37, Two Harbors 14
Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12
Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8
Forest Lake 72, Hopkins 7
Frazee 43, Underwood 0
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Northern Freeze 22
Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6
Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24
Hancock 60, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT
Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7
Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Hermantown 28, Cloquet 14
Hill City/Northland 40, McGregor 8
Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Rothsay 46
Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14
International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 48
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0
Kimball 42, Browerville/Eagle Valley 0
Kittson County Central 43, Win-E-Mac 6
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8
LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Little Falls 14, Foley 13
Luverne 22, Worthington 14
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Red Lake County 20
Mahtomedi 35, Spring Lake Park 21
Mankato West 28, Rochester Mayo 24
Maple River 35, Norwood-Young America 24
Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Mayer-Lutheran 35, AC/GE 13
Medford 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8
Melrose 19, Montevideo 12
Menahga 2, Red Lake 0
Milaca 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 19
Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6
Minneota 39, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Adrian/Ellsworth 15
Monticello 34, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26, Pierz 24
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 14
Mounds View 17, Anoka 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, Ely 0
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18
Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 64, Laporte 0
New London-Spicer 60, Litchfield 29
New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6
New York Mills 20, Bagley 0
Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0
Orono 52, St. Louis Park 6
Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0
Osseo 37, Roseville 7
Owatonna 21, Northfield 19
Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6
Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21
Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20
Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24
Pipestone 34, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Lake City 16
Princeton 28, Albany 21
Proctor 21, Pine City 14
Providence Academy 17, Breck 6
Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Richfield 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36
Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 29
Rochester Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22
Rockford 43, Minnewaska 0
Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7
Royalton 22, Paynesville 16
Rush City 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12
Rushford-Peterson 45, Winona Cotter 6
SMB-Wolfpack 24, Park Center 14
Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12
Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8
Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23
Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21
Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Spring Grove 33, Southland 14
Springfield 40, St. James Area 14
St. Agnes 55, Minneapolis South 18
St. Anthony 50, North St. Paul 22
St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26
St. Cloud Tech 35, St. Cloud Apollo 0
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18
St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14
St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10
St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19
St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7
Stephen-Argyle 35, Lake of the Woods 14
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13
Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28
Triton 30, St. Charles 13
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20
United South Central 24, Cleveland 8
Upsala/Swanville 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Verndale 50, Sebeka 8
Wadena-Deer Creek 34, Warroad 8
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22
Waseca 22, Jordan 21
Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21
Wayzata 14, Centennial 12
West Central/Ashby 38, Crookston 27
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Willmar 24, Delano 21
Yellow Medicine East 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 19
Zimmerman 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19, Pine Island 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0