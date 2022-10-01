ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15

Alexandria 15, Brainerd 14

Andover 59, Buffalo 7

BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6

Barnesville 62, Pillager 0

Becker 48, Big Lake 6

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Bethlehem Academy 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Blackduck 30, NCEUH 22

Blaine 34, Totino-Grace 7

Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12

Braham 44, North Woods 14

Brandon-Evansville 30, Ortonville 28

Breckenridge 49, Roseau 16

Byron 35, Mankato East 28

Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20

Canby 14, MACCRAY 0

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 22, Red Rock Central 13

Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Cherry 48, Bigfork 6

Chisholm 26, Crosby-Ironton 20

Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6

Concordia Academy 35, Spectrum 28

Cook County 30, United North Central 0

Dassel-Cokato 49, Holy Family Catholic 14

Dawson-Boyd 16, Lakeview 8

Deer River 42, East Central 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Park Rapids 6

Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12

Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6

Duluth East 40, Rock Ridge 8

Eagan 41, Eastview 3

East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7

East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0

Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15

Edgerton 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36

Edina 35, Farmington 31

Elk River 35, Rogers 14

Esko 37, Two Harbors 14

Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12

Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8

Forest Lake 72, Hopkins 7

Frazee 43, Underwood 0

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Northern Freeze 22

Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6

Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24

Hancock 60, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT

Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7

Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Hermantown 28, Cloquet 14

Hill City/Northland 40, McGregor 8

Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Rothsay 46

Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14

International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 48

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0

Kimball 42, Browerville/Eagle Valley 0

Kittson County Central 43, Win-E-Mac 6

Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8

LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Little Falls 14, Foley 13

Luverne 22, Worthington 14

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Red Lake County 20

Mahtomedi 35, Spring Lake Park 21

Mankato West 28, Rochester Mayo 24

Maple River 35, Norwood-Young America 24

Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Mayer-Lutheran 35, AC/GE 13

Medford 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8

Melrose 19, Montevideo 12

Menahga 2, Red Lake 0

Milaca 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 19

Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6

Minneota 39, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Adrian/Ellsworth 15

Monticello 34, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26, Pierz 24

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 14

Mounds View 17, Anoka 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 83, Ely 0

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18

Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 64, Laporte 0

New London-Spicer 60, Litchfield 29

New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6

New York Mills 20, Bagley 0

Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0

Orono 52, St. Louis Park 6

Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0

Osseo 37, Roseville 7

Owatonna 21, Northfield 19

Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6

Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21

Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20

Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24

Pipestone 34, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Lake City 16

Princeton 28, Albany 21

Proctor 21, Pine City 14

Providence Academy 17, Breck 6

Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Richfield 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36

Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 29

Rochester Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22

Rockford 43, Minnewaska 0

Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7

Royalton 22, Paynesville 16

Rush City 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Rushford-Peterson 45, Winona Cotter 6

SMB-Wolfpack 24, Park Center 14

Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12

Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23

Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21

Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

Spring Grove 33, Southland 14

Springfield 40, St. James Area 14

St. Agnes 55, Minneapolis South 18

St. Anthony 50, North St. Paul 22

St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26

St. Cloud Tech 35, St. Cloud Apollo 0

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18

St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10

St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19

St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7

Stephen-Argyle 35, Lake of the Woods 14

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

Triton 30, St. Charles 13

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20

United South Central 24, Cleveland 8

Upsala/Swanville 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Verndale 50, Sebeka 8

Wadena-Deer Creek 34, Warroad 8

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22

Waseca 22, Jordan 21

Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21

Wayzata 14, Centennial 12

West Central/Ashby 38, Crookston 27

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Willmar 24, Delano 21

Yellow Medicine East 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 19

Zimmerman 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19, Pine Island 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy