ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCJMo_0iHX2xnb00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. The Cardinals went on to win 2-1.

Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old righty the 456th different pitcher he’s homered against.

The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting No. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at-bats without a home run after two starts and one pinch-hit appearance.

The Busch Stadium crowd gave the 42-year-old Pujols a long standing ovation before he came out of the Cardinals dugout to tip his cap for a curtain call.

Pujols hit his 22nd home run this season for the NL Central champion Cardinals.

Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

___

Comments / 29

Ed
4d ago

I feel so blessed to be able to say that I got to see Mr. Cardinal, Stan the Man Musial, play as a kid when my aunt lived near St. Louis, and now I get to see the Greatest Cardinal hitter, King Albert finish his career as a Cardinal again, at the end of my life. Thank you Lord for that blessing, since I have bled Cardinal red since I was 8 years old. What an honor.

Reply(3)
15
Justme77
4d ago

From a lifelong Dodger fan.... Go Albert!!!!... a true living legend!!

Reply
13
TheEndOfOurCountry
4d ago

like who cares all they do is pitch to him underhand Phelps hadn't hit this many homeruns in a season since like 10 years ago Judge on the other hand is getting walked left and right so what judge is doing is amazing the don't pitch to him underhand

Reply(13)
4
Related
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
960 The Ref

With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears

ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Babe Ruth
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Move over, Babe. Prince Albert is the new No. 2 on a big baseball list. Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive pushed Pujols’ total to 2,216 RBIs, surpassing Ruth on the all-time chart. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#The Big Mac Land#Nl Central
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting in the lower deck in left field at Globe Life Field when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction against the Texas Rangers. Braylon, a good-fielding middle infielder, reached to his left in front of his mom and made the catch on Peraza’s first big league homer, four rows beyond the wall. “Saved my life,” Samantha said with a laugh.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy