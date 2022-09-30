Read full article on original website
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
denisesanger.com
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach
Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
getthecoast.com
Destin approves new boardwalk ‘safety planks’ at beach accessways
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Destin City Council voted to approved the purchase of custom “safety planks” to be added to boardwalks at public beach access points in Destin. In April 2022, Councilmember Kevin Schmidt proposed the idea and showed examples of South Walton’s already successful implementation...
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
New Publix shopping center coming to downtown Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted Monday night to approve a major development order to build a new Publix shopping center off Main Street. The grocery store chain is set to close on the Old Time Pottery Location in May of 2023. Development plans state the construction will tear down and rebuild […]
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
getthecoast.com
Destin approves new Publix shopping center
Tomorrow’s newsletter will feature our weekly rundown of upcoming events. If you’d like to get your event on our community calendar, simply click here to quickly register and submit your event info! It’s free and only takes a few minutes to add. While we try to add...
niceville.com
Historic markers celebrate the rich history of Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville is celebrating the community’s rich history with the unveiling of three Florida historical heritage markers this week. The markers, “Old Maritime City,” “Boggy Mill Company Site,” and “Niceville Fire 1934,” will be located at three locations on historic Bayshore Drive, said Elisa Mitchiner, Niceville Historian.
Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
Destin Log
Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program
As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.
Charcoal grill causes back porch fire over weekend: ECFR reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7300 block of Durden Drive. Upon arrival at 8:21 p.m., ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was seen with smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was located on the back porch […]
74th Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, a look at the leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record. WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022. […]
niceville.com
Eglin Air Force Base road closures in October
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Here are Eglin’s road closures for October, according to the base. Check back for updates. Oct. 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Oct. 3,...
Brewton teacher wins grand prize in Harbor Freight contest, wins $100,000
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton High School Industrial Maintenance teacher has been named a grand prize winner in the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Contest for Teaching Excellence. Jason Blackwell, a teacher at the Escambia Career Readiness Center, has won $100,000 through the contest. The $100,000 will be split, with $70,000 going towards […]
uwfvoyager.com
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9
On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
Woman dead after Jeep overturns on roadway: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died early Tuesday morning off of State Road 293 after her Jeep overturned and landed in the trees, according to a release from the FHP. The 33-year-old Crestview woman was driving a 2014 Jeep traveling north of State Road 293, just north of […]
Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building. According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Culinary classes among most popular at Crestview High
If you happen to be visiting Crestview High School don’t be surprised in wonderful smells of cuisine cooking captures your attention. The Culinary Arts program at CHS is one of the most popular electives the school offers. Chef Chuck Tingle heads the program.
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
