Perrytown Fire Department Extinguishes Grass Fire
The Perrytown Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass fire Sunday afternoon. Local residents are reminded both Hempstead and Nevada County are currently under burn bans.
Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope
The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
Political rally held in Emmet
EMMET – A meet and greet for local political candidates was held at Fireman’s Park in Emmet Saturday. All local candidates were invited, though few chose to attend. Each candidate was given 10 minutes to speak with the audience getting the opportunity to ask questions later. First up...
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
UAHT accepting applications for LPN class
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus is now open. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2022. Students can apply online at www.uaht.edu. The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a...
EVAs plans announced
EMMET – After the politicians had their say at Saturday’s meet and greet at Fireman’s Park, Deanna Allen, vice president of the Emmet Vision Association (EVA) spoke about the group’s plans for the remainder of the year. She said hopes are to have more of this...
UAHT offers computer basics for seniors
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold computer basics for senior adults courses on the UA Hope campus on October 20 and 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are designed to introduce basic computing concepts to novice and limited users in topics ranging from computer parts, email, internet basics, computer safety, and more! The cost is $20 per class.
Hope In Action #2 Needs Paper Products Excluding Paper Towels
Hope In Action #2 is in need of paper products excluding paper towels according to Helen Byers. They need toilet paper, paper plates, and plastic cutlery among other items. Hope In Action #2 is located at 2500 Highway 67 west and the items can be brought by in person.
Kiwanis pancake supper a success
PRESCOTT – It was pancake time Friday at the Prescott Junior High School cafeteria. The Prescott Kiwanis Club hosted its annual pancake supper prior to the game between the Wolves and Junction City. This year’s menu includes OYEA sausage instead of bacon. Club President Fred Harris said someone...
Wolves dominate Dragons, 55-20
PRESCOTT – It was a perfect night for football, weather-wise, for the Curley Wolves, not so much for the Junction City Dragons as Prescott posted a 55-20 win to remain undefeated. From opening kick it was no contest. The game was slowed early on because of penalties, eight in...
