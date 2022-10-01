ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

By Kathryn Watson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager.

In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."

"He's as active as anybody in these midterm elections. That's important to the calculus also, Catherine, because we have the most ironic, if not unprecedented situation right now," Conway said. "We have a president, a current president, whose party doesn't really want him to campaign with them."

"I think once those midterms are done, President Trump can assess the timing of his announcement," Conway continued. "I will tell you why he wants to run for president — Donald Trump wants his old job back."

When Conway spoke with Herridge in July, she said her advice to Trump was to wait for a few months. Conway, the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign, served as the former president's counselor for most of his tenure.

"My advice to the president privately is my advice to him publicly, which is, 'If you want to announce, wait until right after the midterms,'" she said this summer.

As she suggested in July, Conway reiterated her feeling that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate who is currently dealing with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, should wait to run. Finishing two terms as Florida governor, she said, would better position DeSantis for a future presidential bid. "He has the skills, he has the temperament, he has the moxie, and he has the the commitment to do that," Conway told Herridge.

"Many of his generational peers will have been in the United States Senate," Conway continued. "So if he's running against a Ted Cruz or Rand Paul or Marco Rubio, let's say Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and others, Ron DeSantis, his argument is you've been in the United States Senate, sometimes in the minority party, sometimes in the majority party, but what have you got to show for it? They'll have to answer those questions. He'll say, I've been the governor of the third largest state. Look what I've done."

She dismissed the notion that Trump and his political team are concerned about competition from DeSantis in 2024 —"I don't think they are, no," she said. "They're friends, they're allies. I think people want Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump to be two scorpions in a bottle." She added, "They're just not."

The interview with Conway airs on CBS News Streaming Friday.

Grace Kazarian contributed reporting.

Melinda Morrell
4d ago

Of course he wants it back. He didn't lift a finger, golfed all the time and lined his pockets. What's not to like? He was told no in 2020 and the answer will be the same in 2024.

Donald Davis
4d ago

you're the ignorant one if you really think trump actually turned down that money . that's all he's about, and how much he can get out of y'all. and y'all mind numbingly give it to him

Andria M. Simpson-Russell
4d ago

Of COURSE! Tttrrrump wants back into the White House!! He USE(D)(S) the DOJ as his PERSONAL ATTORNEY, he USE(D)(S) the Department of Treasury has her PERSONAL BANK! He USE(D)(S) the Secret Service as his PERSONAL BODY GUARDS for his ENTIRE family ESPECIALLY those who aren't IN the White House and can afford to pay for their OWN protection!! And he USE(D)(S) the American people to do his DIRTY WORK!! All you Trumpsters who accused Hunter Biden of profiting off his father's position as VICE president put blinders on the PROVEN FACT that Beavus (Don Junior) and Butthead (Eric) ACTUALLY DID USE THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT, NOT VICE president!!, FOR-PROFIT AND WE PAID FOR IT!!! JarVanka WORKED in the OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT and USED THE OVAL OFFICE FOR PROFIT conducting "White House" business while ALSO DOING BUSINESS FOR THEIR PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNTS!! PROVEN FACT!!!!

