In the Neighborhood: Watercolor Portraits of San Francisco’s Richmond District. If you want to see how a neighborhood evolves over time, you can always check out the street view history on Google Maps. But that’s the easy way. Local artist Robin Galante decided to do it the hard way and took brush and pencil to canvas to help document the Richmond District where she lives. Starting in 2018, Galante began painting watercolors of the ever-changing neighborhood streets, with scenes of historic movie theaters, colorful Victorians on slanted streets, corner stores, huge cathedrals and tiki dive bars (we’re talking to you Trad’r Sam!). And now, she’s put together more than 40 of her original paintings (with a few reproductions), capturing the Richmond both before and after the pandemic, and is showcasing them in the Main Library’s History Center Exhibit Space. So now you can have an old-school and nostalgic trip through how the neighborhood has changed over the past few years.Ongoing, October 8 to January 5, 2023, Skylight Gallery, 6th Floor, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F., Free. sfpl.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO