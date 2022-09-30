Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
All the Food & Drinks Coming to SF’s New Tunnel Tops Park This Fall
San Francisco’s new favorite park, Presidio Tunnel Tops, which opened July 17, 2022, recently announced its full lineup of Presidio Pop-Up food vendors coming to the park through the end of the year. Most notably, San Francisco’s Fort Point is bringing their beers to the park. The local craft...
funcheap.com
San Francisco Bike Party “Ghosts, Ghouls and Gears”
San Francisco Bike Party “Ghosts, Ghouls and Gears”. Not to be confused with Critical Mass (originally called, “The Commute Clot”) which takes over the streets of downtown the last Friday of every month during the evening commute aiming to reclaim the streets for bikes, The San Francisco Bike Party does things a bit differently, but with the same passion. This volunteer-led mass ride takes place the first Friday of the month and focuses on being more a celebration of bike culture rather than a disruption of car traffic. Every month there’s a new fun theme, stops along the way to dance and socialize, and a different flat-ish 8-9 mile route that gets announced on social media the day before the ride. This October it’s Halloween-themed, so bring lights, dress up yourself, dress up your bike and have a fun spooky evening ride with other bike lovers.
funcheap.com
First Ever Curling Facility in Northern California Opens in East Oakland
Thanks to ABC7 for sharing the news that Northern California now has its first-ever curling facility. The curling community in Northern California now has its first dedicated ice facility in East Oakland. The 15,000 square feet San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club, located at 8450 Enterprise Way, has 5 sheets and offers elite-level curling conditions.
funcheap.com
Japan’s Craft Valley Fair in SF (Oct. 7-9)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Japan’s Craft Valley Fair in SF (Oct. 7-9) (In the Kinokuniya building) The area in Toyama Prefecture, northwestern Gifu Prefecture, and northern Ishikawa Prefecture is commonly known as Craft Valley. The name was given to an area where traditional culture and craftsmanship have thrived since ancient times, with the aim of developing it into a global market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Berkeley’s 2022 Harvest Festival
Head to Cedar Rose Park for a day of activities, including live music, a seed swap, food contests, tables to meet City employees across a range of departments, and even an event to learn more about electric bikes, scooters, and cars. Come out for our annual Harvest Festival, a chance...
funcheap.com
All the Features Coming to SF’s Brand New Waterfront Park
On September 14, together with community members who shaped the historic project from its conception, San Francisco officials broke ground at the future India Basin Waterfront Park. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction of the future park’s structures, including a food pavilion and shop building; two new piers;...
funcheap.com
2022 DogFest and Halloween Party at Jack London Square (Oakland)
Enjoy our Halloween-themed, canine-centric festival and entertainment, including our annual canine costume contest!. Register and start your fundraising today at canine.org/DogFestBayArea. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
See 40+ Gorgeous Watercolor Portraits of SF’s Richmond District (Main Libary)
In the Neighborhood: Watercolor Portraits of San Francisco’s Richmond District. If you want to see how a neighborhood evolves over time, you can always check out the street view history on Google Maps. But that’s the easy way. Local artist Robin Galante decided to do it the hard way and took brush and pencil to canvas to help document the Richmond District where she lives. Starting in 2018, Galante began painting watercolors of the ever-changing neighborhood streets, with scenes of historic movie theaters, colorful Victorians on slanted streets, corner stores, huge cathedrals and tiki dive bars (we’re talking to you Trad’r Sam!). And now, she’s put together more than 40 of her original paintings (with a few reproductions), capturing the Richmond both before and after the pandemic, and is showcasing them in the Main Library’s History Center Exhibit Space. So now you can have an old-school and nostalgic trip through how the neighborhood has changed over the past few years.Ongoing, October 8 to January 5, 2023, Skylight Gallery, 6th Floor, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F., Free. sfpl.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Fall 2022 “Waterfront Flicks” Outdoor Movie Night at Jack London Square (Oakland)
Join us Thursday nights on the Marina Lawn located near Heinold’s: First and Last Chance Saloon for the Fall Movie Nights. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and some take out from any of your favorite Jack London Square restaurants!. Movie starts at 8PM. Movie Lineup:. September 15th: Doctor Strange...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Public Space” Election Forum + Candidate Q&A (Golden Gate Park)
With election season just around the corner, join us at the Public Space Forum for a discussion with candidates for San Francisco city supervisor on the issues you care about. The Public Space Forum, hosted by the SF Parks Alliance in partnership with SPUR, will feature a Q+A including questions sourced from the public and moderated by Meaghan Mitchell of the SF Standard and Manny Yekutiel of Manny’s. Stick around after for a brief meet and greet with the candidates! The Public Space Forum is free to attend.
funcheap.com
Sip n’ Sketch at Specs (North Beach)
Sip n’ Sketch at Specs’, a San Francisco institution! Hosted by incredible illustrator, cartoonist and author Anika Orrock. The theme? San Francisco stories & Specs lore! A suggested donation of $5-10 will go directly to Anika, and we’ll be providing some materials but please bring your own supplies if you’re able. For those who have been waiting for our drawing classes to return, this is your chance! Come kick back, grab a drink and release some creative juices!
funcheap.com
“Pay What You Can” Wednesday at SF’s Museum of Craft and Design
There’s no better time to visit the Museum of Craft and Design than on Pay What You Can Wednesday. MCD’s Pay What You Can Wednesday initiative strives to keep art accessible to all by giving visitors the opportunity to experience the latest exhibitions for whatever amount they wish. MCD’s new exhibitions, “Robyn Horn: Material Illusions” and “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail,” are on view now. View the latest exhibitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland)
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland) Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including...
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland)
Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30, some of the best local and touring comedians come to Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends
Hosted by Danny Dechi – Comedian and world’s only pencil musician. 406 Clement Street (cross 5th Avenue), San Francisco. Tue 10/4 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue 10/11 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue...
funcheap.com
Radical Roots Art Show (SF)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Radical Roots Art Collective Show & Benefit- 10/01/22 at Little Raven Gallery in San Francisco! We welcome you to join our award-winning collective for an evening celebrating the power of fine arts to create radical change in ourselves, our communities, and the world! To advance BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ & cis/trans women liberation, we must make art a revolutionary act.
funcheap.com
FREE TIX: 2022 “Crazy Funny Asians” Saturday Night Comedy Festival (SF)
FREE with RSVP (Donations appreciated – bring cash) Didn’t Get Tickets? We’ll have 50 door tickets ($15) available for each show – Show up early to snag them!. – FREE with Eventbrite RSVP – Donations appreciated – bring cash. – Maximum Two Comp Tickets...
funcheap.com
“Mockingbird Lane” A Halloween Market (Alameda)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Mockingbird Lane is a curated Halloween market that. features 40 artists specializing in all things Halloween, spooky, macabre, strange and unusual!. This year Mockingbird Lane takes place at the Alameda Fraternal Order of Eagles in the heart of downtown Alameda. Alameda Fraternal Order...
funcheap.com
Secret Guest List: Cobb’s Free Comedy Night (Oct. 2)
FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18-26). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Sunday, Oct. 2 – 7:30p – LowKey Comedy Show w/ Paul Elia & Matt Rife. ABOUT LOWKEY COMEDY SHOW – LowKey is now considered one of the the...
funcheap.com
Sausagefest 2: The Sausaging: Oktoberfest Season Opener (SF)
Willkommen is excited to invite you to our second annual SF Oktoberfest opening ceremony event: Sausagefest II. To kick-off Oktoberfest, we are throwing a lager-soaked party filled with German beer releases by Black Hammer Brewing, rare German imported lagers, $3 off Liters (Masskrug, or “Mass” for short), Fresh Pretzel Knots with Craft Beer mustards, DJ’s, costume contest, and outdoor seating. So don your lederhosen/dirndl and join the fun!
Comments / 0