Columbia Missourian
South Carolina dominates in sweep of Missouri
With her team's back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers' Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina's defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Columbia Missourian
Dawggone it! After leading for most of game, MU falls to No. 1 Georgia
Football is a cruel sport. You don’t need to tell Missouri football fans twice. In the last two weeks, the Tigers lost by a combined nine points in gut-wrenching fashion, albeit it in much different ways. Against Auburn last Saturday, Missouri allowed a surefire victory to slip away twice with a missed game-winning field goal to end regulation and a fumble into the end zone in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
Mevis is back, but poorly timed penalties are, too, in loss to Georgia
Everyone in Missouri’s student section Saturday night will remember when they knew it went in. Maybe they knew right off the foot, somehow. Maybe they saw the ball disappear for a split second behind the upright closest to them. If they’re being honest, they probably didn’t know until they saw the fans sitting in front of the Rock M go absolutely nuts.
Columbia Missourian
10 Years Later: Missouri football in the SEC
Roughly 10 years ago, Georgia came to Columbia for Missouri's first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, those same Bulldogs return for yet another matchup. It has been a roller-coaster ride up to this point. From two stunning SEC East Division titles to the plethora...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone standout Burns wins ‘El Caliente’ 5K in Arkansas
Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia
Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play. Missouri will...
Columbia Missourian
With Georgia back, MU, Columbia celebrate 10th anniversary of first SEC game
Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System’s legal counsel.
Columbia Missourian
Poor start dooms Hickman in loss to Jefferson City
Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies. Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Columbia Missourian
Laws shouldn't restrict access to polls for Missouri voters
Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me. I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in...
Columbia Missourian
Laser shows and mini-hoop dunks: Mizzou Madness makes its outdoor debut
A cloudless night on Francis Quadrangle was illuminated by the artificial glow of floodlights as Missouri basketball fans gathered for a first glance at the men’s and women’s squads during Mizzou Madness on Friday. The event was a showcase for both teams ahead of the 2022-23 season and was held outside for the first time.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball starts Kewpie Classic 2-0
Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games. In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings.
Columbia Missourian
Marching Mizzou, theater students bring Broadway to Faurot Field
Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” joined Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday’s football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU’s Department of Theatre.
Columbia Missourian
Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton
Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone dominates Eldon in homecoming win
Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won 42-20 against Eldon on Friday in Ashland. Evans threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first came on the game's opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Ash. His second touchdown pass went to Chase Morris on a 20-yard reception with 3:47 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown pass occurred with 1:04 left in the first quarter as Morris caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 21-point lead.
Columbia Missourian
Wayne R. McCoy Feb. 28, 1947 — Sept. 23, 2022
Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy....
Columbia Missourian
Osage continues its winning streak as it defeats Hallsville 33-22 on the road
After losing its first three matchups of the season, each in rather dominating fashion, Osage has begun to shift its season around, defeating Hallsville to pick up its third straight win Friday in Hallsville. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn had a standout game in his last start against California, and he...
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Columbia Missourian
E. Joyce Schule Dec. 20, 1942 — Sept. 15, 2022
E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball dominates Williams Baptist to win 12th straight
No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.
Columbia Missourian
Helias defeats Capital City as fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short
Helias made a short trip Friday across Jefferson City, and walked away with a 24-22 win in a Central Missouri Activities Conference battle. Both teams entered the game tied in district play at 2-1. Helias entered the game at 3-2, while Capital City entered at 4-1.
