Johnson Wins Individual Title With Two-Under 70, Edwardsville Places Three In Top Ten, Wins Class 2A Golf Regional, Kenney Also Advances

edglentoday.com
Ottwell, Siatos Qualify For State, First For Alton Since 2002, While Tigers Tie For Second And Advance As Team
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Alton's Sam Ottwell and Alex Siatos became the first golfers to advance for Alton to the state tournament in 20 years by advancing as individuals, while Edwardsville tied for second to advance as a team in the IHSA Class 3A O'Fallon boys golf sectional held on Monday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.
edglentoday.com
Hyten Shoots 75 To Become State Qualifier As Bulldogs Fourth, Explorers Finish Sixth, Griffins Eighth In 1A Girls Golf Sectional
SALEM - Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten shot a two-over-par 75 to become the Riverbender.com's only area qualifier for the Class 1A IHSA girls golf state tournament as Marquette Catholic came in sixth and the Griffins finished eighth in the sectional Monday at the Salem Country Club. Mt. Carmel won...
edglentoday.com
Hines Joins SIUE Women's Basketball Staff
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced Tuesday that Jaylen Hines, a native of Clinton, Maryland, has been named graduate assistant of women's basketball. "Jaylen's playing experience as a student athlete will be a great addition to our staff," said Smith. "She's eager to learn,...
sjathevoice.org
St. Joe softball Merges with Rosati-Kain
Due to a limited number of student-athletes interested in playing softball this year, St. Joseph’s Academy was not going to be able to field a team for the 2022 softball season. That is until Coach Maureen McVey, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Athletic Director, had an idea. Back in...
edglentoday.com
MCHS Offers Vintage Ball In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A “base ball” game in Edwardsville, on Saturday, October 15, will be played using rules established in 1860 when “swearing, spitting and sliding” were considered taboo. Hosted by the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), the game will be played at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville.
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
KSDK
Experience culinary excellence at 'SAVOR Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Restaurant Week'
ST. LOUIS — Edwardsville, Illinois, has been taking the food scene by storm for several years. Now the small town destination is offering foodies an experience unlike any other. Introducing SAVOR Restaurant Week. "The food scene has just grown over the last few years, and we've known from our...
edglentoday.com
World War II POW Veteran Sgt. Vincent Rowles Has Big Day As Grand Marshal Of Race Event
MADISON - On Sunday, World War II POW veteran Sgt. Vincent Rowles served as grand marshal for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison and is a day he will not ever forget. Sgt. Rolves on stage during pre-race ceremonies and...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
edglentoday.com
David Wayne Sido
David Wayne Sido, 68, of Troy and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Hershey, Pennsylvania passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born June 14, 1954, in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late Robert and Mary T. (Colligan) Sido. He married Gail Ann (Warren) Sido on August 15, 1975, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives. David retired in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer with EMKA Inc. in Middletown, Pennsylvania after many years of service in accounting. He loved tending to his yard, spending time with his family, and watching vintage movies and Westerns. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Sido of Troy and Patrick Sido of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Abigail and Chris Brzezynski of New Hampshire; a grandson, Solomon Sido of Troy; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Thomas and Virginia Sido of Edwardsville, Kevin Sido of Chicago, John and Maria Sido of Arizona and Daniel and Beth Sido of Naperville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces Murder Conviction For Caleb D.E. Smith
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Monday announced a murder conviction and 40-year prison sentence for a defendant who fatally shot a man during a robbery attempt. Caleb D.E. Smith, 22, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Devin Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, in April 2020.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
First frost of fall may slink into St. Louis Friday night
The NWS said plant parents should have a plan to protect sensitive vegetation.
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
