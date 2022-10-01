HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve’s leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena’s diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning. After homering only once in August, Houston’s shortstop has five homers since September and is up to 21 for the season, tied for second among AL rookies. The Astros are 41-6 this season when Pena bats second, as he did Sunday, and 20-2 in their last 22 games with that lineup order. “We’ve definitely made some (swing) adjustments in the cage,” said Pena, now on a six-game hitting streak. “It’s about swinging at better pitches, and not missing them.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO