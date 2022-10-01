ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve’s leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena’s diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning. After homering only once in August, Houston’s shortstop has five homers since September and is up to 21 for the season, tied for second among AL rookies. The Astros are 41-6 this season when Pena bats second, as he did Sunday, and 20-2 in their last 22 games with that lineup order. “We’ve definitely made some (swing) adjustments in the cage,” said Pena, now on a six-game hitting streak. “It’s about swinging at better pitches, and not missing them.”
HOUSTON, TX
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins

With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing

SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep

ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?

The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep

ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

López caps career season with classic start

MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees

NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship

LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back

MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Stroman ready to anchor Cubs' rotation in '23

CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman walked into the interview room on Sunday, holding his young son Kai in his arms. The Cubs' pitcher then began fielding questions about his first season with the North Siders, while his son tried to reach for the microphone and eyed the phones and recorders on the table.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

A's rookie trio flexes potential with authority

SEATTLE -- At the start of the regular season, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen were regarded by MLB Pipeline as three of the top five prospects in the A’s farm system. Six months later, that trio has graduated to the big leagues, providing the A’s hope for a brighter future.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note

ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
MLB

