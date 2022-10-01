Read full article on original website
4 New Businesses to Support in Tampa in 2022Elizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Experts say hurricane Ian will bring intense but short-lived economic woesToni KorazaFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League
Although Framber Valdez was tagged with six earned runs, the Houston Astros clinched the top seed in the American League.
Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve’s leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena’s diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning. After homering only once in August, Houston’s shortstop has five homers since September and is up to 21 for the season, tied for second among AL rookies. The Astros are 41-6 this season when Pena bats second, as he did Sunday, and 20-2 in their last 22 games with that lineup order. “We’ve definitely made some (swing) adjustments in the cage,” said Pena, now on a six-game hitting streak. “It’s about swinging at better pitches, and not missing them.”
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is expected to be one of the starters for LA in the postseason
MLB
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
MLB
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
MLB
Garcia racked up 15 wins but might not start in playoffs ... here's why
HOUSTON -- There is perhaps no better indication of the Astros’ starting pitching depth than the case of Luis Garcia. He had the best season of his career this year, going 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA, including 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his last seven starts. In his...
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
MLB
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
MLB
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
MLB
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
MLB
With 'gut-punchy' loss, Crew falls 2 games back
MILWAUKEE -- Two months to the day after a Trade Deadline that seemed to turn their fortunes in the wrong direction, the Brewers found themselves on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. In those two months, from Aug. 2 in Pittsburgh through Sunday’s torturous, 4-3 loss to the...
MLB
Stroman ready to anchor Cubs' rotation in '23
CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman walked into the interview room on Sunday, holding his young son Kai in his arms. The Cubs' pitcher then began fielding questions about his first season with the North Siders, while his son tried to reach for the microphone and eyed the phones and recorders on the table.
MLB
A's rookie trio flexes potential with authority
SEATTLE -- At the start of the regular season, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen were regarded by MLB Pipeline as three of the top five prospects in the A’s farm system. Six months later, that trio has graduated to the big leagues, providing the A’s hope for a brighter future.
MLB
Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note
ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
MLB・
