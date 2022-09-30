ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
SHOPPING
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager Sold to FTX for $1.4B

Voyager Digital will sell its assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX for $1.4 billion, the struggling crypto lender announced late Monday (Sept. 26). The sale came “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks,” according to a press release. PYMNTS had reported...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Freeze to Pay Taxes: Report

Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes. Less than a week after Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky stepped down as CEO, a new report revealed he withdrew $10 million from the crypto lender shortly before customer funds were frozen on its platform.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Users Panic as Nexo Withdraws 7,758.8 WBTC from MakerDAO

There has been panic in the digital space amidst rumors of Nexo being insolvent due to the abrupt withdrawal of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from MakerDAO with an address labeled as Nexo Ox8fd. This comes just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in the price of Nexo.
MARKETS
protos.com

Ethereum’s largest staking service finally regains stETH peg

The token associated with Ethereum’s largest liquid staking program has regained its 1:1 peg to ETH. After dipping as low as -7% in mid-June, Lido Staked Ether (stETH) has regained its peg and now trades above 0.997 per ETH. Lido offers stETH tokens to Ethereum holders who lock their...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA

AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Fiat Exchange Volumes Down 5 Times in a Row: The Block

Fiat exchange volumes fell for the fifth time in a row as September ended, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Among crypto exchanges that support fiat, FTX ranked highest in terms of volume in September with 24.6%, followed by Coinbase with 22.7 % and Upbit with 13%, the data showed.
MARKETS
protos.com

The Weekend Shift: Crypto influencers and the British Pound •

What’s the deal? Over the weekend, we’ll update this post with some of the most interesting articles, podcasts, charts, and opinion pieces we’re too busy to write about. OK, only crypto? Not necessarily. We do that Monday to Friday, so we try to explore new subjects on weekends.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

DeFiance Capital's Arthur Cheong Is Raising Money for a New Fund: Sources

Arthur Cheong, founder of the DeFiance Capital crypto investment fund that was hit by Three Arrows Capital’s collapse this year, is raising money for a new fund, according to four people familiar with the matter. The new venture fund, which will remain under the DeFiance name, will focus on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

FTX Pays $51M For Voyager Digital's Users, IP And The Business Itself

Following a $1.4 billion offer, FTX was named the successful bidder for the insolvent cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ earlier this week. But the amount paid for the firm itself, according to court documents, was substantially less — at $51 million. The majority of FTX's offer was centered...
BUSINESS

