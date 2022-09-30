Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta workers that he will freeze hiring and warns company will 'steadily reduce headcount growth' during the next year
Facebook owner Meta has announced a freeze on hiring new staff amid plans to cut costs by at least 10 per cent in the coming months. Mark Zuckerberg, who founded the social media giant, said the group would 'further restructure' due to its struggling advertising business. Meta, which also owns...
‘Ordinary’ Chinese vase valued at €2,000 sells for almost €8m after bidding war
An “ordinary” Chinese vase put up for auction in France and valued at €2,000 (£1,745) has sold for almost €8m after a ferocious bidding war among buyers convinced it was a rare 18th-century artefact. At the sale in Fontainebleau near Paris, auctioneers were astonished as...
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26M to settle SEC’s crypto promotion charges
pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One Altcoin That’s Exploded 120% This Month Is About To Nuke – Here’s His Target
A widely followed digital asset trader and analyst is predicting a massive fall in price for a heavily traded cryptocurrency. Pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that the original utility token of the collapsed Luna ecosystem, Luna Classic (LUNC), is “going to nuke.”
Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager Sold to FTX for $1.4B
Voyager Digital will sell its assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX for $1.4 billion, the struggling crypto lender announced late Monday (Sept. 26). The sale came “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks,” according to a press release. PYMNTS had reported...
blockworks.co
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Freeze to Pay Taxes: Report
Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes. Less than a week after Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky stepped down as CEO, a new report revealed he withdrew $10 million from the crypto lender shortly before customer funds were frozen on its platform.
blockchain.news
Users Panic as Nexo Withdraws 7,758.8 WBTC from MakerDAO
There has been panic in the digital space amidst rumors of Nexo being insolvent due to the abrupt withdrawal of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from MakerDAO with an address labeled as Nexo Ox8fd. This comes just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in the price of Nexo.
protos.com
Ethereum’s largest staking service finally regains stETH peg
The token associated with Ethereum’s largest liquid staking program has regained its 1:1 peg to ETH. After dipping as low as -7% in mid-June, Lido Staked Ether (stETH) has regained its peg and now trades above 0.997 per ETH. Lido offers stETH tokens to Ethereum holders who lock their...
CoinDesk
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
blockchain.news
Fiat Exchange Volumes Down 5 Times in a Row: The Block
Fiat exchange volumes fell for the fifth time in a row as September ended, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Among crypto exchanges that support fiat, FTX ranked highest in terms of volume in September with 24.6%, followed by Coinbase with 22.7 % and Upbit with 13%, the data showed.
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
protos.com
The Weekend Shift: Crypto influencers and the British Pound •
What’s the deal? Over the weekend, we’ll update this post with some of the most interesting articles, podcasts, charts, and opinion pieces we’re too busy to write about. OK, only crypto? Not necessarily. We do that Monday to Friday, so we try to explore new subjects on weekends.
CoinDesk
DeFiance Capital's Arthur Cheong Is Raising Money for a New Fund: Sources
Arthur Cheong, founder of the DeFiance Capital crypto investment fund that was hit by Three Arrows Capital’s collapse this year, is raising money for a new fund, according to four people familiar with the matter. The new venture fund, which will remain under the DeFiance name, will focus on...
FTX Pays $51M For Voyager Digital's Users, IP And The Business Itself
Following a $1.4 billion offer, FTX was named the successful bidder for the insolvent cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ earlier this week. But the amount paid for the firm itself, according to court documents, was substantially less — at $51 million. The majority of FTX's offer was centered...
