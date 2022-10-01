Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
Yard Sale Herrin: 9/30-10/2
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.
KFVS12
Miss Illinois tours Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones took an opportunity to visit with folks in the southern part of Illinois on Saturday. We met up with Jones as she visited with Joyce’s Boutique and The Pageant Room in Marion. Jones first met up with individuals at Aspira...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Report: Late Model Broadcaster Rick Eshelman is missing
National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Inductee Rick Eshelman is missing. At this time, we have very little information. His co-worker Megan Hazel made a Facebook post. She is the Director of Events and Entertainment at World Racing Group. “Illinois friends and family: My co-worker, Rick Eshelman, was traveling...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
wjpf.com
Honor Flight ready to take off Tuesday
Final preparations are being made for Mission Number 9 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. About 85 veterans and their guardians will depart from Veterans Airport in Marion early Tuesday morning. They will visit several national memorials in Washington, D.C. A welcome home celebration will be held at...
KFVS12
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport in Marion will be welcoming home our Veterans from their day in Washington DC with a Welcome Home ceremony and everyone is invited. It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 10-member Welcome Home Committee has been meeting monthly to plan the...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
suntimesnews.com
Buchheit’s of Sparta launches ‘No One Fights Alone’ campaign
SPARTA, Ill. – Buchheit of Sparta will host the 8th annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign to raise money for local cancer fighters. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Funds. The annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign runs throughout the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Looking for Robbery Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when they were approached by the suspect. The...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
kbsi23.com
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
wfcnnews.com
Crews respond to officer-involved crash in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - Crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash on Sunday night in Franklin County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Lincoln Street in West Frankfort, near St. John's Catholic School. Photos showed significant damage to a police cruiser with airbags deployed, along with another vehicle...
