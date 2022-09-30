ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Announcing the Inaugural Black Tech Gala Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

ATLANTA, GA— The Power of Technology Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to introduce the Inaugural Black Tech Gala taking place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST at the Hyatt Regency Villa Christina – Atlanta Perimeter. This immersive formal black tie tech affair will feature an elegant night of live entertainment, dining, dancing, fundraising, and an awards ceremony for those who have initiatives supporting the black tech community.
Atlanta needs abundant housing

I’m lucky. I got to grow up in South Dekalb County in the 90s, an enclave of Black excellence that prepared me to succeed in more ways than I can measure. I got a scholarship to attend Emory, a great job right out of college, and opportunities to travel the world.
Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!. The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise. The event is from...
The new PROPEL Center will be built at Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University has been selected to be the site of the new PROPEL Center, a global innovation headquarters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The global HBCU technology and innovation hub is committed to strengthening the Black talent pipeline. It will be constructed at 635 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., at Parsons Street between Vine and Elm Streets on the former site of the University Plaza Apartments, which housed the Birdcage, a popular nightclub at the time.
Lifeline to hold healthy pets events

LifeLine Animal Project will be holding two pet healthcare events in October to help pet owners facing economic challenges. The nonprofit will host Healthy Pets Fulton on Oct. 1 and Healthy Pets DeKalb on Oct. 29, according to a press release. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free […] The post Lifeline to hold healthy pets events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated Women

Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Elyse WhisbyEPI Media Group. The beauty industry is currently valued at $532 billion dollars and although Atlanta seems to be one the largest cities overwhelmed with estheticians, Elyse Whisby is no stranger to taking the right steps to obtain financial success. Elyse Whisby, a certified esthetician and owner of Ascension by Elyse Spa and Training Institute located in Jonesboro, GA, is on a mission to further heighten accessibility to local wellness services and training for metro Atlanta residents.
Clear bag policy, increased security among safety changes at Atlanta Fair

ATLANTA — It's the first weekend of the Atlanta Fair and gun violence erupting outside the biannual event in the spring is prompting new security changes. One of the big changes is a new clear bag policy. Small clutch purses and clear plastic freezer bags up to a gallon in size are allowed. No backpacks, fanny packs, or laptop bags are permitted, although diaper bags and medicine bags are allowed. Guests also must walk through metal detectors at the entrance.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Athlete’s Foot and Reform Alliance to Host a Probation and Parole Policy-Focused National Town Hall in Atlanta

For its latest community-focused effort, retail standout The Athlete’s Foot has joined forces with nonprofit organization Reform Alliance to host a town hall in Atlanta. The town hall is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Plywood Place. According to The Athlete’s Foot, a discussion will take place covering a variety of topics, such as how probation and parole policies could be improved, how to close “the revolving door between supervision and incarceration” and how safety and well-being in communities could be improved. It will also be lived-streamed nationally for free. Guests include, but are not limited...
Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city

As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
Come Get The Best Nail Art At Brookhavens Nail Nest In Time For The Ghoulish Season Ahead

Atlanta is home to some of the most unique creatives in any field. Nail techs are no different and now the competition is fiercer than ever. With celebs from Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion constantly changing the game on what’s hot it’s no wonder nail art has become such a booming biz! Atlanta’s nail salon industry has continued to bloom year after year and 2022 has …for some of the biggest talent in the game.
