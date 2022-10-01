Aside from some gusty wind Friday, the last day of September was very nice in northern California. October begins Saturday, but it looks like the nice September weather won't change much through the weekend. An area of low pressure well to our northeast allowed for some gusty wind in the valley late last night through this afternoon, but it is moving away and the wind is weakening. We can expect a clear sky tonight with light to moderate breezes. Lows will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be sunny and will remain above average for the first day of October. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the 80s and 90s in valley and lower foothills.

