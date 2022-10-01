ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Un#Nord Stream Damage#U N Security Council#European Union#Nato#Russian#The Russian Federation
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine

As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions

SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week

Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country’s south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow’s forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy