The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
CNBC
Putin delays surprise speech; Germany's Scholz says Russia needs to understand it can't win in Ukraine
Russian-backed officials in several parts of Ukraine have announced plans to hold referenda on joining Russia. Ukraine has slammed the upcoming votes as fake attempt to legitimize Russia's invasion and slammed the prospect of "sham" ballots. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian producers of military equipment to up...
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
Putin's Nord Stream Gamble Backfires as Russia Losing Energy War
President Vladimir Putin's gamble on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which delivers gas from Russia to Western Europe, has backfired as Russia "is losing the energy war," analysts have told Newsweek. Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline transporting natural gas between Russia and Europe and stretches some 745 miles...
Kremlin: Russia to consult before delimiting Ukraine regions it claims
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Three days after moving to annex four regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday it would need to carry out consultations on defining the borders of two of the territories.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Whether or not Russia was behind the Nord Stream blasts, little was at stake
It may never be possible to determine definitively whether Monday’s underwater explosions at the two Nord Stream gas pipelines were the work of Russian sabotage, but it is certainly the way to bet. The incidents took place close to – but just outside – the 12-mile territorial waters of...
NATO threatens to retaliate against suspected Nord Stream sabotage, ratcheting up tension with Russia
NATO on Thursday threatened to retaliate against suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines. The threat increases tension with Russia, which some European lawmakers have blamed for the damage. All four of the pipelines comprising the damaged Nord Stream system are leaking gas into the Baltic Sea. The North...
nationalinterest.org
Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine
As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin-backed officials ask Putin to annex regions; EU announces new sanctions on Russia
Russian-installed leaders of Luhansk and Kherson ask for territories to be annexed; new EU sanctions designed to ‘make Kremlin pay’
Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, U.N. warns of 'dangerous escalation'
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday, a move the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace, while Kyiv warned it would elicit a harsh response.
Voice of America
Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions
SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week
Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country’s south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow’s forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said...
