Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Lt. Col. Michal Polidor: Air Force set for another 75 years of air domination

“PROCEED DIRECTLY TO KEATING. IT IS BEING OVERRUN.”. Those were the first words we heard over the radio on the morning of Oct. 3, 2009. In response, 1st Lt. Aaron “Finch” Dove and I, who were the lead aircraft in a formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles, positioned ourselves for immediate takeoff out of Bagram Airfield in Northern Afghanistan. Flying at near the speed of sound, we arrived overhead Combat Outpost Keating in less than nine minutes.
Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal

World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
Kristi Noem Under Investigation for Jetting to Personal Events on State Plane

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for allegedly using a state-owned plane to ferry her to personal events, like her son’s prom, ABC reports. The state’s ethics board has referred the tips to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation and a county prosecutor will now determine if the star Republican governor violated a 2006 state law about official travel. In one of several questionable trips referred to the ethics board, Noem spent $3,700 in taxpayer funds to take a last-minute trip home to see her son go to his high school prom. She also reportedly used the state plane to attend six out-of-state political events, including those organized by the National Rifle Association and Turning Point USA, and also brought family members along with her. Noem’s campaign spokesperson, Ian Fury, defended some of the trips as “returning from official travel,” and said it was “fully within precedent” for family members to travel with her.Read it at ABC News
