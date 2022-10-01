Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14
Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0
Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6
Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7
Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6
Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13
Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0
Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6
Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8
Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14
Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13
Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3
Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0
La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27
Luther 60, Necedah 6
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0
Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8
Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14
Monroe 52, Edgerton 0
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0
Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20
Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14
Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0
Regis 37, Mondovi 14
River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14
Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0
Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14
Southern Door 35, Oconto 0
Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18
St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13
Two Rivers 48, Valders 0
Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14
Unity 36, Hurley 24
Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8
Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0
Waupaca 13, New London 0
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0
West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0
Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21
Winneconne 37, Seymour 8
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21
Xavier 49, Shawano 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
