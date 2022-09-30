NEELYVILLE – The Neelyville softball team continued their hot stretch as the postseason looms closer winning their sixth in a row with a 10-0 shutout win over Doniphan. The Tigers couldn't ask for a better pitching performance from Dixie Cloud as she allowed only two hits, both of which came in the first inning, and allowed only one other baserunner via a walk in the second. From there, Cloud retired 13 straight and recorded 10 strikeouts for the game.

DONIPHAN, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO