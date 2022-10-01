Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past will kick off Ohio Nonviolence Week at 3 p.m. Sunday with its 12th annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally in downtown Youngstown. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue and proceed to Boardman and Phelps streets. It will finish at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where a rally will be held.

