BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
BBC
Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of Inter Miami's 2022 MLS season
Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain is to retire at the end of Inter Miami's 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The 34-year-old joined Inter Miami in 2020 and hopes to help them reach the MLS play-offs in his final season. Higuain has played for Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his career,...
ESPN
Erik ten Hag invites Man United players to 'criticise each other' after Man City thrashing
Erik ten Hag has invited his Manchester United squad to "criticise each other" following the derby demolition at the hands of Manchester City. United's players are set to hold clear-the-air talks on Monday following the 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal
The striker took three matches to get on the scoresheet.
BBC
Stoke City 0-4 Watford: Slaven Bilic gets off to winning start as Hornets boss
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic got off to a sensational winning start as his rampant Hornets side scored four goals at Stoke. Ismaila Sarr earned Watford a deserved half-time lead when he evaded the linesman's flag to controversially head home from 12 yards. But there was no doubt about any...
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000-a-week to extend his stay with the club. (Football.london)
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
FOX Sports
Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
Graham Potter Gets Words Of Wisdom From Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given some advice to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
BBC
Mark Allen: 'I did it for my life, not my snooker' - Antrim player on four-stone weight loss
Northern Ireland snooker player Mark Allen has explained that he shed four stone over the summer more for the good of his health and his family than to improve his snooker. The 36-year-old's significant weight loss was apparent as he advanced to the final of the British Open, which he lost 10-7 to Welshman Ryan Day.
Graham Potter Gives Honest Reaction To Thiago Silva Red Card Decision
Crystal Palace were left fuming after the Brazilian was only shown yellow.
‘Confidence level is not extraordinarily high’ at Liverpool, admits Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp said Liverpool ‘can play much better’ after their 3-3 draw with Brighton, and admitted he could feel the apprehension inside the stadium
ESPN
LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed
Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
