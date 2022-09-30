Ye is keeping the controversy coming — and again going after LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief executive officer Bernard Arnault. The designer and rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, riled up fashion — and the internet at large — with his Yzy fashion show in Paris on Monday. More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The online spotlight shone brightest on his T-shirt, which read “White Lives Matter” — which the Anti-Defamation League deems “a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 MINUTES AGO