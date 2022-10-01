Kawhi Leonard to play on Monday in Clippers' preseason game

Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard will return to NBA action Monday night vs Trail Blazers.

Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

OG Nico Batum and Ty Lue coaching up Moussa Diabate during that last timeout.

Also saw PG, Kawhi, Wall, Mook having friendly words with Tony Brothers 😄 – 10:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame responses on tonight’s inactive players that are expected to play Monday (RE: Kawhi Leonard) pic.twitter.com/vh3oMbroz1 – 9:16 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors are expecting a sellout crowd of 7000 fans at Save On Foods Centre for tonight’s open practice/scrimmage in Victoria. Eclectic mix of jerseys around: Carter, McGrady, Bosh, Calderon, DeMar, Kawhi, Serge but the most common I’ve seen: Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/737XhjFpvf – 8:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard will return to NBA action Monday night vs Trail Blazers. – 8:35 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Out for the Clippers tonight:

John Wall

Nico Batum

Norman Powell

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Reggie Jackson – 8:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Trusting game notes is a fool’s errand, and you already know that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and John Wall (at least) will not play tomorrow night in Seattle vs the (NOT Supersonics)

But for those who like unofficial depth charts in the preseason, here ya go pic.twitter.com/PTrg8MlQV8 – 9:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard (with BOC, one of Ty’s defensive lieutenants) is off today. pic.twitter.com/vwYrr866yk – 2:56 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will rest today and not practice as part of Clippers’ plan to keep them fresh. Kawhi went through first 3 practices full and Lue said Kawhi feels good. Kawhi, PG, Wall, Reggie Jackson are among vets not playing in preseason opener tomorrow – 2:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will not play tomorrow. – 2:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Day 3 at Clippers camp in Vegas, Norm Powell says Kawhi doesn’t look like he hasn’t played an NBA game since June 2021. pic.twitter.com/TLrOe0WYhr – 2:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The world champion Aces are here. Kawhi and PG greeted Becky Hammon and Aces assistant and former Clippers assistant Natalie Nakase before practice pic.twitter.com/IIFqzjR1nc – 4:40 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said Kawhi and everyone went through both practices yesterday full. Lue says Kawhi feels good and will practice again today. pic.twitter.com/teW0MCUay4 – 4:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

PG, Kawhi, Ty, T Mann pic.twitter.com/4SLK84SGer – 4:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard’s return touches:

🏀rebounding in small lineups

🏀small lineup frequency

🏀Terance Mann’s 🇨🇭🪖🔪 role

🏀John Wall pace/transition efficiency

🏀Norman Powell’s quest to start/All-Star

From yesterday @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3635551/2022/0… – 11:44 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Njc Batum will be among those that sit tonight’s Clippers preseason opener out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 30, 2022

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson are among the Clippers who will not play in Friday’s preseason opener in Seattle. Kawhi isn’t practicing today; Lue said he feels good but the team wants to manage his workload. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / September 29, 2022

Law Murray: Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard physique: “The three years I’ve been here, you know, he’s come into camp pretty big… he’s in good shape. Not a lot of body fat.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 28, 2022