ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kawhi Leonard to play on Monday in Clippers' preseason game

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3t0V_0iHWEztR00

Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard will return to NBA action Monday night vs Trail Blazers.

Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

OG Nico Batum and Ty Lue coaching up Moussa Diabate during that last timeout.

Also saw PG, Kawhi, Wall, Mook having friendly words with Tony Brothers 😄 – 10:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame responses on tonight’s inactive players that are expected to play Monday (RE: Kawhi Leonard) pic.twitter.com/vh3oMbroz19:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjDKG_0iHWEztR00

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors are expecting a sellout crowd of 7000 fans at Save On Foods Centre for tonight’s open practice/scrimmage in Victoria. Eclectic mix of jerseys around: Carter, McGrady, Bosh, Calderon, DeMar, Kawhi, Serge but the most common I’ve seen: Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/737XhjFpvf8:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxPeD_0iHWEztR00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard will return to NBA action Monday night vs Trail Blazers. – 8:35 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Out for the Clippers tonight:

John Wall

Nico Batum

Norman Powell

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Reggie Jackson – 8:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Trusting game notes is a fool’s errand, and you already know that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and John Wall (at least) will not play tomorrow night in Seattle vs the (NOT Supersonics)

But for those who like unofficial depth charts in the preseason, here ya go pic.twitter.com/PTrg8MlQV89:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5KNy_0iHWEztR00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard (with BOC, one of Ty’s defensive lieutenants) is off today. pic.twitter.com/vwYrr866yk2:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKayJ_0iHWEztR00

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will rest today and not practice as part of Clippers’ plan to keep them fresh. Kawhi went through first 3 practices full and Lue said Kawhi feels good. Kawhi, PG, Wall, Reggie Jackson are among vets not playing in preseason opener tomorrow – 2:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will not play tomorrow. – 2:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Day 3 at Clippers camp in Vegas, Norm Powell says Kawhi doesn’t look like he hasn’t played an NBA game since June 2021. pic.twitter.com/TLrOe0WYhr2:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQT3W_0iHWEztR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWWtr_0iHWEztR00

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The world champion Aces are here. Kawhi and PG greeted Becky Hammon and Aces assistant and former Clippers assistant Natalie Nakase before practice pic.twitter.com/IIFqzjR1nc4:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CP5E_0iHWEztR00

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said Kawhi and everyone went through both practices yesterday full. Lue says Kawhi feels good and will practice again today. pic.twitter.com/teW0MCUay44:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rrmg3_0iHWEztR00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

PG, Kawhi, Ty, T Mann pic.twitter.com/4SLK84SGer4:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xARPq_0iHWEztR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2La2MN_0iHWEztR00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard’s return touches:

🏀rebounding in small lineups

🏀small lineup frequency

🏀Terance Mann’s 🇨🇭🪖🔪 role

🏀John Wall pace/transition efficiency

🏀Norman Powell’s quest to start/All-Star

From yesterday @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3635551/2022/0…11:44 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Njc Batum will be among those that sit tonight’s Clippers preseason opener out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 30, 2022

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson are among the Clippers who will not play in Friday’s preseason opener in Seattle. Kawhi isn’t practicing today; Lue said he feels good but the team wants to manage his workload. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / September 29, 2022

Law Murray: Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard physique: “The three years I’ve been here, you know, he’s come into camp pretty big… he’s in good shape. Not a lot of body fat.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 28, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Brothers
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Becky Hammon
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy