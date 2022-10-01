BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On an overcast, wet day at Goodman Stadium, Monmouth built a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Lehigh, Saturday on Dog Day, presented by JFR Salvage. The visiting Hawks raced to a 35-0 lead before sophomore Gaige Garcia scored on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Mountain Hawks on the scoreboard.

