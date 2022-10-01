ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Lehigh Wraps Up Action At Rainy Navy Fall Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh women's golf team shot 336 on the final day of the Navy Fall Invitational, Sunday at the Naval Academy Golf Club. First year Yuki Zhu shot 80 to lead Lehigh's five-player scoring contingent as the Mountain Hawks finished 13th as a team with a final total of 661 (325-336).
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Men's Cross Country Finishes 41st at Paul Short

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's cross country team competed at the 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday morning, finishing 41st in the Gold 8k race. North Carolina won the Gold 8k race for the second year in a row, with two sophomores securing the top two finishing spots for the Tar Heels.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Fall 35-7 To Visiting Monmouth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On an overcast, wet day at Goodman Stadium, Monmouth built a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Lehigh, Saturday on Dog Day, presented by JFR Salvage. The visiting Hawks raced to a 35-0 lead before sophomore Gaige Garcia scored on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Mountain Hawks on the scoreboard.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Brown's Hat Trick Powers Lehigh To Third Straight Win Over Lafayette, 3-2

EASTON, Pa. – Behind a three-goal effort from junior Abbie Brown and strong goalkeeping from senior Maddie Kahn, the Lehigh field hockey team defeated rival Lafayette 3-2 Friday night at Rappolt Field. Brown put Lehigh in front on three separate occasions, and the Mountain Hawks' defense held on late to pick up their first Patriot League win of the season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Unable to Battle Back Against American

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Lehigh volleyball team put up a fight in Bender Arena on Friday night but was unable to bounce back from the Eagles' offensive intensity as the Mountain Hawks (10-7, 1-4) fell in four sets to American. Lehigh kept things close during the first set but the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Wong, Pineda in Top 10 After Day One at Navy Fall Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh women's golf team opened the Navy Fall Invitational with a round of 325 Saturday at the Naval Academy Golf Club. First-year Evelyn Wong and sophomore Madison Pineda both shot 76 and are tied for 10th to lead the Mountain Hawks, who currently sit in 13th place entering Sunday's final round.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Drops a Tough One to Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Mountain Hawks struggled to find their rhythm in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Navy in straight sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). Lehigh falls to 10-8 overall and 1-5 in the league while the Midshipmen improve to 8-7 and 5-1 in league play. Navy...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

