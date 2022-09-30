ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace on grieving Cherry Valentine's death

EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK’s current reigning queen Krystal Versace opened up to Reality Titbit ahead of her London Palladium show about grieving the death of Cherry Valentine whilst on tour and offered advice to the queens heading onto S4. Krystal Versace originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance

Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Leane
Person
Shirley Ballas
Person
Paige
Person
Emma Stone
BBC

Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London

More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded. Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital. The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children,...
HOMELESS
realitytitbit.com

Meet the 'brilliant' new duo Danielle and Daniella on Gogglebox

Danielle and Daniella were introduced on the September 23rd 2022 episode of Gogglebox. The bestie duo were welcomed by fans almost instantly. Let’s get to know the new sofa pair appearing on Channel 4 every Friday. Gogglebox sees a range of different couples and families react to the latest...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Bbc Two#Bbc Iplayer#Next Jewellery Star
realitytitbit.com

Emma Hernan's friendship with Chrishell's partner G-Flip melts our hearts

There’s nothing better than seeing your partner having a close friendship with one of your best friends. Emma Hernan‘s friendship with Chrishell Stause’s G-Flip is ultimate bestie goals – and we’re here for it. Following her breakup with Jason Oppenheim days before Christmas, the popular...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

BBC blames 'technical glitches' for PM interview interruption

The BBC has said "technical glitches" were to blame for a temporary blackout during an interview with Prime Minister Liz Truss. The problems occurred during the prime minister's first television interview since facing criticism for a new mini-budget that caused market turmoil. "There was a technical glitch during the programme...
U.K.
BBC

Grantham's Ross Edgley ends non-stop Loch Ness swim

An adventurer has finished one of the "biggest challenges of his career" after swimming continuously for more than two days and nights in Loch Ness. Ross Edgley, 36, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water and covered a distance of about 49 miles (79km). He...
SPORTS
BBC

Lighthouse fan completes epic British coast walk for charity

A lighthouse obsessive has completed an 8,903-mile (14,328km) walk around Britain's coastline, realising a boyhood dream. Aged seven, Jim Morton hatched the idea after being enthralled by the seaside structures in his dad's AA road atlas. Now 62, and after 537 days spent on the road, the Navy veteran has...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam

A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy