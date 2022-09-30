Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace on grieving Cherry Valentine's death
EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK’s current reigning queen Krystal Versace opened up to Reality Titbit ahead of her London Palladium show about grieving the death of Cherry Valentine whilst on tour and offered advice to the queens heading onto S4. Krystal Versace originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK...
How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance
Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
‘The bleakest of worlds’: how Molly Russell fell into a vortex of despair on social media
London teenager killed herself in 2017 after the darker side of online life overwhelmed her
BBC
Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London
More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded. Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital. The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children,...
Alex Scott is announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she joins Jason Manford to host BBC show
Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18. And on Monday, Alex Scott was been announced as a presenter for this years BBC show, as she returns for her third year. The former footballer, 37, will join comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan...
realitytitbit.com
Meet the 'brilliant' new duo Danielle and Daniella on Gogglebox
Danielle and Daniella were introduced on the September 23rd 2022 episode of Gogglebox. The bestie duo were welcomed by fans almost instantly. Let’s get to know the new sofa pair appearing on Channel 4 every Friday. Gogglebox sees a range of different couples and families react to the latest...
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
Fern Britton puts on a brave face while leaving her hotel as she is seen for the first time since ex-husband Phil Vickery shared a kiss with her best friend Lorraine Stanton
Fern Britton has been seen for the first time since photos emerged of her ex-husband Phil Vickery kissing her best friend. The TV presenter, 65, put on a brave face as she departed a London hotel just hours after the photos emerged of Phil locking lips with Lorraine Stanton. Fern...
realitytitbit.com
Emma Hernan's friendship with Chrishell's partner G-Flip melts our hearts
There’s nothing better than seeing your partner having a close friendship with one of your best friends. Emma Hernan‘s friendship with Chrishell Stause’s G-Flip is ultimate bestie goals – and we’re here for it. Following her breakup with Jason Oppenheim days before Christmas, the popular...
realitytitbit.com
How Kim Kardashian became a strong 'fashion icon' after Kanye West split
Kim has shown she is one of the most influential celebrities in the world right now. Starting in the entertainment industry, the reality star has made her way into cosmetics and fashion, and Kim Kardashian is taking it by storm. Once married to one of the biggest names in the...
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For Each And Every One Of These People Who Had The Worst Month Ever
My friends, this right here is the very definition of some rough stuff.
BBC
BBC blames 'technical glitches' for PM interview interruption
The BBC has said "technical glitches" were to blame for a temporary blackout during an interview with Prime Minister Liz Truss. The problems occurred during the prime minister's first television interview since facing criticism for a new mini-budget that caused market turmoil. "There was a technical glitch during the programme...
U.K.・
BBC
Grantham's Ross Edgley ends non-stop Loch Ness swim
An adventurer has finished one of the "biggest challenges of his career" after swimming continuously for more than two days and nights in Loch Ness. Ross Edgley, 36, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water and covered a distance of about 49 miles (79km). He...
rsvplive.ie
RTÉ viewers hit out at Ireland's Fittest Family as show returns with twist
RTÉ viewers have hit out at the constant shouting on Ireland's Fittest Family last night. The much loved reality show has returned for an incredible 10th season, but fans at home were quick to comment on something that was annoying them. They asked the four coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna...
BBC
Lighthouse fan completes epic British coast walk for charity
A lighthouse obsessive has completed an 8,903-mile (14,328km) walk around Britain's coastline, realising a boyhood dream. Aged seven, Jim Morton hatched the idea after being enthralled by the seaside structures in his dad's AA road atlas. Now 62, and after 537 days spent on the road, the Navy veteran has...
realitytitbit.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter meets his doppelgänger but claims he's 'more handsome'
Dog the Bounty Hunter might be irreplaceable, but a doppelgänger may be coming for spot. The comparison between Dog and his lookalike was so spot on, that Duane had to share it with the world. After canceling his appearance last year, Duane Chapman was finally able to appear at...
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
Inside Nova
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
startattle.com
Francesca Fairclough The Voice UK 2022 Audition “Everybody’s Changing” Keane, Series 11
Francesca Fairclough performs “Everybody’s Changing” by Keane, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Audition. Francesca Fairclough performs ‘Everybody’s Changing’ by Keane in week 5 of The Voice UK 2022 Blind Auditions! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Francesca Fairclough The Voice UK Audition. Contestant:...
