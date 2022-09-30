Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Rams-49ers Showdown tournaments

It doesn't get much worse than the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts being "questionable" for a Thursday Night game, but that's the situation Jonathan Taylor and his owners find themselves in ahead of the Colts' Week 5 showdown with the Broncos. Taylor seems more likely to be ruled out than actually playing, but if he has any chance of suiting up, you know Indianapolis will take it down to the last possible minute before making a decision. That means fantasy owners with Taylor and handcuffs Nyheim Hines/Phillip Lindsay need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates before locking in their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO