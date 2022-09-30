Massachusetts is Losing a Quiet Battle Against Food Insecurity. Experts Offer Solutions During Hunger Action Month

Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts go on strike against food distribution company
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts who work for a major distribution company that supplies food to restaurants, hospitals, and other businesses have gone on strike. More than 300 workers at Local 653, including truck drivers, walked off the job at Sysco Boston over the weekend....
MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID
Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
WCVB
Some say delays, confusion plague Massachusetts' paid leave program
BOSTON — A year and a half since Massachusetts began issuing Paid Family Medical Leave, some are givingthe state program mixed reviews. Among the complaints are long wait times for benefits, unclear application instructions and a general lack of awareness about how the program works by human resource officers.
WCVB
Massachusetts delegation asking that heating aid be delivered earlier this year
BOSTON — Massachusetts is in line to receive nearly $37 million more in heating aid for families in need under a new federal spending bill, and with energy prices forecast to soar this winter, the state's Congressional delegation wants the Biden administration to get the money out the door quickly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes Vote on Massachusetts Question 1 Is ‘Forever,’ Warns Tax Group
Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) is warning voters to be weary of political slogans and campaign ads concerning Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 on the November 8 state ballot. "Question 1 would create a four percent tax on the portion of a person's annual income above $1 million and require –...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capeandislands.org
With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much
Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
Mass. tax refund to do little to help lower income residents: ‘It’s expensive to be poor’
Despite nearly $3 billion in excess revenues flowing back to taxpayers next month, Bay Staters are already hankering for more financial relief from Beacon Hill lawmakers. MassLive readers, responding to a recent survey about the pending tax rebates triggered by a state law known as Chapter 62F, signaled more tax breaks are needed to withstand rising inflation and hefty utility bills this winter.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MGB brand is slowly being integrated at hospital
Islanders will continue to see more integration of the Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) brand at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but Denise Schepici, CEO and president of the Island hospital, told The Times patient care won’t change. Schepici said the brand changes have been slowly implemented over the past two...
bloomberglaw.com
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot
On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Why This Massachusetts City Will Host 500,000 Visitors This Month
October is officially here reminding us Massachusetts people that we're in for cooler temperatures for the next six months. I have to remind myself that there are actually some people out there who PREFER winter to summer. Wild. Ever since my nephew introduced my oldest son to the world of...
WCVB
Mass. doctors seeing earlier start to cold, flu season
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja says respiratory virus season has arrived, and doctors are noticing people with symptoms earlier in the year than is typical.
Comments / 0