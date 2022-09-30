Massachusetts is Losing a Quiet Battle Against Food Insecurity. Experts Offer Solutions During Hunger Action Month

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO