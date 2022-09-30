ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Q985

Here's The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall

Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
who13.com

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in Iowa over Listeria concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
IOWA STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year

Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes

Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois' prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
947wls.com

Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE

