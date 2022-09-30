Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
who13.com
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in Iowa over Listeria concerns
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
River Bend Food Bank kicks off 26th annual Student Hunger Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Riverbend Food Bank kicked off its 36th annual Student Hunger Drive Monday night with a skit competition. 15 area schools showed off their one-minute-long act, and each one was judged on how well it conveyed the purpose behind the drive. The food bank's director of...
Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center among few turning food scraps into compost
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Food scraps make up 20% of Iowa's waste stream, according to the most recent estimates. That means Iowans are sending an estimated 556,313 tons of food to landfills each year. That food waste takes up space in the landfill and generates the greenhouse gas methane.
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year
Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
WQAD
Ask Andrew: Why Ian emptied Tampa bay and other waterways
Tampa Bay and numerous other bayous quickly emptied as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coastline. Here's why.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
947wls.com
Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation
U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
Comments / 0