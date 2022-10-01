Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
KATU.com
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon opioid overdoses increased in 2021, new report shows
New data shows opioid overdoses are on the rise. According to the Oregon Health Authority, methamphetamines and synthetic opioids like fentanyl led to an increase in overdoses and deaths in 2021. Hospitalizations related to opioid overdoses increased last year, despite falling from 2018 to 2020. The report also shows EMS...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
Chronicle
Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon
Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
Oregon, Southwest Washington could see 1.5M people ask for food assistance this year, OFB says
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, President Biden talked about tangible ways to end hunger and improve public health by 2030 during the first White House conference on hunger since 1969. The head of the Oregon Food Bank was part of a national conference earlier this week and weighed in...
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: Oregon League of Women Voters shares ballot measure positions
SALEM, Ore. -- As a series of measures will be on all Oregon ballots for next month's general election, the League of Women Voters of Oregon (LWVOR) is sharing its positions about them this weekend. In its mailings it'll offer those positions in Spanish for the first time. LWVOR says...
Report: Opioid overdose deaths in Oregon rose nearly 80% over the last decade
Despite state data that shows prescription opioid overdoses and deaths decreased both in 2019 and 2020, a new report published by OHA found those stats rose again in 2021.
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
opb.org
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
opb.org
Workplace injuries rise during heat waves in Oregon, OSU study finds
A new Oregon State University study shows an increased number of traumatic injuries on the job as the temperature rises, with rates higher among agriculture and construction workers. The study, published Sept. 15, analyzed worker compensation claims in Oregon from 2009 to 2018 to look at the effects of heat...
Comments / 2