Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
opb.org
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working
Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Are you eligible for $30 break on monthly internet bills?
Thousands of households in Milwaukie, Gladstone and Happy Valley qualify a subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program.Karen Linton isn't shy about working the appropriate angles to achieve a desired end. Whether it's beseeching the her city officials about the merits of a dog park or probing into discounts she's read about for certain household expenses, Linton is game. That's likely why she recently became one of the first Woodburn residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program derived through the Federal Communications Commission and aimed at ensuring that households receive affordable internet access needed for...
WWEEK
The Oregon Secretary of State Is Investigating Signature Sheets Betsy Johnson’s Campaign Submitted
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Lebanon-Express
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
KTVZ
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson 1-on-1 interview on the issues
The three candidates in the race for Oregon governor were invited to take part in an in-studio interview with Central Oregon Daily News. These interviews were conducted on Sept. 28, the day after all three candidates were in Bend for a debate. We asked the candidates the same questions about...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily
The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate. The interviews would ask each...
KATU.com
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
Oregon cities plan to sue state government over new environmental rules, parking reform
At least nine Oregon cities say they plan to sue the state over a major climate-focused overhaul of local transportation and land use policies. The cities are resisting policies that override the cities’ parking mandates for businesses and require them to create neighborhoods that mix business, industrial and residential development.
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program.
KGW
Latest poll continues to show close race for Oregon governor
A new Oregonian poll puts Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek within a point of each other. Betsy Johnson trails about 13 points behind them.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for systemic change in women’s soccer following U.S. Soccer investigation
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called for systemic change at all levels of women’s soccer in the wake of Monday’s report from U.S. Soccer following a yearlong investigation into misconduct and abuse allegations across the National Women’s Soccer League. Here is Brown’s statement:. “The recent investigation and...
