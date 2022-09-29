ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Radio One Turns 42! A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nDo3_0iHW8ROc00

We’re celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Radio One on October 3rd in honor of our founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes. The vision started with WOL News Talk 1450 & 95.9 in Washington DC and now has grown into a network of over 50 radio stations serving the African American community nationwide.

We thank YOU for your continued support!

Take a walk down memory lane learning of Radio One’s story from the very beginning in the interactive timeline below.

Hughes, who celebrated her 75th birthday back in April , began to build her empire as a young 20something on AM radio for KOWH. The years following would result in a move to Washington, D.C., where she’d become the state’s first-ever female General Manager of a radio station. Later she’d do other monumental things in the history of Radio One, including creating The Quiet Storm format, spearheading The Cathy Hughes Morning Show for 11 years, helping to introduce Urban Adult Contemporary as a radio format, and finally partnering up with her son, Alfred C. Liggins III, to reign as CEO with her as Chairperson. Then came TV One — it’s now the largest Black-owned TV network — and REACH Media which brought you this very website.

It was only fitting that she was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame earlier this summer, with Hughes being honored as a Foundational Inductee and respectfully given the title of “Queen” on her plaque. Gushing over being positioned next to dear friend T.D. Jakes, Mrs. H says enthusiastically of the honor, “I couldn’t have better positioning! I’m so thrilled to know that it’s here in Atlanta, and how many people will past that, look down, and read them as they go along.”

You deserve it all, queen!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cathy Hughes (@iamcathyhughes)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The story of Cathy Hughes and Radio One is a truly inspiring tale of Black excellence, which came with many nos but much persistence until it became the yes she needed to succeed. She once told The Baltimore Sun on the topic of pushing through adversity, “For every 99 people who tell you ‘no,’ the chances are that the 100th will say ‘yes.’,” later adding for reference, “My daddy was an accountant and he used to always talk about the law of averages.”

Given her dad was the first Black person to earn an accounting degree from Creighton University, we’ll go out on a limb and assume he knew exactly what he was talking about.

Happy 42nd birthday Radio One, and much congrats to its founder, the one and only Mrs. Cathy Hughes! Here’s to another half a century and more.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch

Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.d. Jakes
Person
Cathy Hughes
HipHopWired

Kim Burrell Is Still BIG MAD About Yolanda Adams’ Criticism of Her Problematic Sermon From 2017

Kim Burrell is still BIG MAD about Yolanda Adams not feeling her controversial sermon from 2017 that wreaked of homophobia. The acclaimed gospel singer used a recent visit to the Tamron Hall show to express her disappointment, and the talk show host had some pushback. The 50-year-old gospel addressed the controversial sermon Thursday (Sept.29) on the […] The post Kim Burrell Is Still BIG MAD About Yolanda Adams’ Criticism of Her Problematic Sermon From 2017 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
Essence

Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"

The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Radio Stations#Black Music#Radio Format#Am Radio#Racism#Radio One Turns#African American#Radio One#Kowh
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson

The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsOne

Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives

From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

All the Best Celebrity Cameos in "Atlanta," From Gunna to Katt Williams

FX's "Atlanta" is known for throwing viewers a curveball or two, but the show's reputation for unpredictable twists is why many will miss it after it concludes its final season this fall. Over the course of four seasons, the critically acclaimed series has turned itself into must-see TV for its bold innovation and sharp comedy, but the show's surprise guest appearances every now and then have also become a fan-favorite trend.
NFL
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

144
Followers
647
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy