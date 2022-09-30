Read full article on original website
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3
Aaron Judge breaks single-season American League home run record with No. 62
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record, hitting his 62nd blast of the year in a game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.
