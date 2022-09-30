Read full article on original website
Related
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks His Return to the Field, Adjusting In-Game and more
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr spoke to the media on Tuesday, three days removed from his season debut last Saturday in Oxford against Ole Miss. The star senior talked what it was like getting back on the field, dealing with fatigue later in the game, moving on from the loss and ...
DC News Now
Taulia Tagovailoa says Tua is “doing good”
COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Last Thursday, Taulia Tagvailoa had family in town, and together they watched Taulia’s older brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua play in a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua suffered a major concussion, that resulted in him being carted off the field, and even without […]
NFL・
Comments / 0