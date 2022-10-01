ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Escape Production Pushed Back Six Weeks

Though the 2023 Ford Escape has yet to be officially unveiled, order banks for the refreshed crossover opened up at select dealers back on September 19th, as Ford Authority originally reported back in June. Production was slated to begin at the Louisville Assembly plant on November 1st, but sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Escape production has now been pushed back by a grand total of six weeks.
CARS
Carscoops

Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut

The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Carscoops

Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP

If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?

The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Subaru Forester Comes In Six Grades Starting At $27,620

Subaru has announced prices and details for the 2023 Forester that is set to arrive at dealerships across the United States in December where it will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring guises. Powering all versions of the 2023 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time

It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks

A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12

We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup

Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

British-Built Electrified 1967 Ford Mustang Lands In America

The last time we talked about a fully-electric 'Stang that wasn't the Ford Mustang Mach-E was back in March of this year. Since then, Charge Cars, the makers of the Charge '67, an electrified Ford Mustang restomod, has debuted its new creation. It was first shown to the public at...
CARS

