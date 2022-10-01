It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 HOURS AGO