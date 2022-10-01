Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan
Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Production Pushed Back Six Weeks
Though the 2023 Ford Escape has yet to be officially unveiled, order banks for the refreshed crossover opened up at select dealers back on September 19th, as Ford Authority originally reported back in June. Production was slated to begin at the Louisville Assembly plant on November 1st, but sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Escape production has now been pushed back by a grand total of six weeks.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 Subaru Forester Comes In Six Grades Starting At $27,620
Subaru has announced prices and details for the 2023 Forester that is set to arrive at dealerships across the United States in December where it will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring guises. Powering all versions of the 2023 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
2024 Ford Mustang: Rev Your Engine Without Setting Foot in the Car
Ford recently unveiled the 2024 Mustang, boasting updated styling and tech. And one of the more interesting new features is remote revving. The post 2024 Ford Mustang: Rev Your Engine Without Setting Foot in the Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks
A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
teslarati.com
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
Carscoops
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
British-Built Electrified 1967 Ford Mustang Lands In America
The last time we talked about a fully-electric 'Stang that wasn't the Ford Mustang Mach-E was back in March of this year. Since then, Charge Cars, the makers of the Charge '67, an electrified Ford Mustang restomod, has debuted its new creation. It was first shown to the public at...
