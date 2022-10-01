ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah 50, Shiloh 36

Bowman County 24, Heart River 8

Carrington 28, Harvey-Wells County 6

Cavalier 50, Benson County 0

Des Lacs-Burlington 24, Bishop Ryan 15

Dickinson Trinity 51, Hazen 50

Divide County 44, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 14

Dunseith 58, TGU 14

Fairview, Mont. 58, Mon-Dak 8

Fargo Davies 34, Fargo South 7

Fargo Shanley 28, Legacy 16

Four Winds 32, North Star 26

Grand Forks Central 49, West Fargo Horace 14

Grand Forks Red River 38, Fargo North 6

Grant Co/Flasher 44, Richardton-Taylor 12

Hettinger County 22, Hettinger/Scranton 8

Hillsboro/Central Valley 27, Bottineau 0

Jamestown 33, Dickinson 8

Killdeer 28, Southern McLean 22

Kindred 28, Central Cass 0

LaMoure/L-M 48, Hankinson 0

Larimore 28, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 18

Linton/HMB 20, Sargent County 18

Lisbon 46, Northern Cass 6

Mandan 63, Bismarck 22

Maple River 40, Griggs/Midkota 8

May-Port CG 56, Enderlin 14

Napoleon/G-S 42, Beach 40

New Salem-Almont 44, Kidder County 0

North Border 76, Midway-Minto 0

North Prairie 36, New Rockford-Sheyenne 8

Oakes 26, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 6

Ray/Powers Lake 30, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 26

Richland 34, Hatton-Northwood 22

Rugby 26, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 20

Sheyenne 27, Minot 14

South Border 52, Central McLean 6

South Prairie 50, Nedrose 27

St. John 44, Tioga 14

Standing Rock 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0

Surrey 42, Alexander 0

Thompson 35, Oak Grove Lutheran 11

Valley City 40, Wahpeton 6

Velva 46, Stanley 7

West Fargo 30, St. Mary’s 7

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 16

White Shield 53, New Town 25

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 53, Tri-State 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Fertile-Beltrami, 23-25, 25-19, 8-25, 25-18, 15-12 Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 3-0 Annandale def. Becker, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy