Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14

¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11

¶ Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14

¶ Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28

¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 3

¶ Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23

¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

¶ Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0

¶ Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14

¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7

¶ Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24

¶ SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14

¶ SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10

¶ Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7

¶ Angleton 44, Fulshear 40

¶ Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27

¶ Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14

¶ College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10

¶ Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Dayton 45, Nederland 0

¶ El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0

¶ Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37

¶ Frisco 52, Sherman 9

¶ Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6

¶ Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21

¶ Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14

¶ Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14

¶ Midlothian 43, Killeen 20

¶ Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13

¶ SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ Wylie East 34, Garland 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6

¶ Bandera 28, Robstown 21

¶ Canyon 44, Andrews 30

¶ Dalhart 33, Levelland 24

¶ Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19

¶ Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20

¶ Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0

¶ Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0

¶ La Marque 27, Wharton 9

¶ Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

¶ Llano 51, Luling 12

¶ Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6

¶ Navasota 17, Bay City 9

¶ Pampa 43, Borger 40

¶ Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28

¶ Sinton 24, Raymondville 0

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21

¶ Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27

CLASS 3A=

¶ Anson 22, Colorado City 6

¶ Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7

¶ Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14

¶ Cisco 60, Winters 6

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30

¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 0

¶ Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6

¶ De Kalb 30, New Boston 12

¶ Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9

¶ Friona 42, Slaton 26

¶ Holliday 48, Snyder 14

¶ Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14

¶ Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7

¶ Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0

¶ Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14

¶ Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24

¶ Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0

¶ Tolar 56, Hamilton 7

¶ Troup 63, Quitman 6

¶ Wall 14, Mason 6

¶ Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6

¶ West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

CLASS 2A=

¶ Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18

¶ Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0

¶ Beckville 62, Hawkins 6

¶ Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12

¶ Bremond 54, Windthorst 21

¶ Chico 16, Era 14

¶ De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19

¶ Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6

¶ Haskell 42, Petrolia 20

¶ Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0

¶ Joaquin 34, Garrison 21

¶ Mart 78, Hico 0

¶ McCamey 39, Sterling City 22

¶ Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13

¶ Pettus 27, Lee 13

¶ Santo 21, Muenster 17

¶ Snook 52, Runge 6

¶ Stamford 22, Olney 13

¶ Stratford 28, Perryton 21

¶ Sunray 47, Roscoe 14

¶ Vega 21, Olton 13

¶ Wortham 49, Meridian 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Amherst 65, Claude 16

¶ Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24

¶ Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12

¶ Blanket 68, Evant 22

¶ Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0

¶ Campbell 59, Trinidad 14

¶ Chester 60, Apple Springs 14

¶ Coolidge 52, Blum 48

¶ Covington 18, Penelope 6

¶ Follett 62, Paducah 60

¶ Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14

¶ Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35

¶ Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0

¶ Kress 58, Whiteface 50

¶ Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6

¶ May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12

¶ McLean 65, Wildorado 16

¶ Medina 52, SA Brooks 7

¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6

¶ Munday 20, Electra 18

¶ Oglesby 64, Gustine 14

¶ Rising Star 54, Woodson 6

¶ Rochelle 52, Moran 0

¶ Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0

¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

¶ Spur 62, Jayton 34

¶ Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36

¶ Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6

¶ Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24

¶ Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12

¶ Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37

¶ Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13

¶ Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8

¶ FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20

¶ Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

¶ Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20

¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14

¶ John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0

¶ SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7

¶ Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0

¶ Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7

¶ Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0

¶ Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31

¶ FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14

¶ Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7

¶ West Plains 35, Hereford 28

¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

