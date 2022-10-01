Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14
¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6
¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11
¶ Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14
¶ Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28
¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 3
¶ Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23
¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
¶ Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0
¶ Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14
¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7
¶ Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24
¶ SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14
¶ SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10
¶ Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7
¶ Angleton 44, Fulshear 40
¶ Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27
¶ Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14
¶ College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10
¶ Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dayton 45, Nederland 0
¶ El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0
¶ Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37
¶ Frisco 52, Sherman 9
¶ Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6
¶ Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7
¶ Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21
¶ Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14
¶ Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14
¶ Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
¶ Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13
¶ SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6
¶ Wylie East 34, Garland 7
CLASS 4A=
¶ Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
¶ Bandera 28, Robstown 21
¶ Canyon 44, Andrews 30
¶ Dalhart 33, Levelland 24
¶ Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19
¶ Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20
¶ Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0
¶ Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0
¶ La Marque 27, Wharton 9
¶ Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
¶ Llano 51, Luling 12
¶ Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6
¶ Navasota 17, Bay City 9
¶ Pampa 43, Borger 40
¶ Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28
¶ Sinton 24, Raymondville 0
¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21
¶ Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27
CLASS 3A=
¶ Anson 22, Colorado City 6
¶ Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7
¶ Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14
¶ Cisco 60, Winters 6
¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30
¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 0
¶ Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6
¶ De Kalb 30, New Boston 12
¶ Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9
¶ Friona 42, Slaton 26
¶ Holliday 48, Snyder 14
¶ Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14
¶ Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7
¶ Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0
¶ Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14
¶ Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24
¶ Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0
¶ Tolar 56, Hamilton 7
¶ Troup 63, Quitman 6
¶ Wall 14, Mason 6
¶ Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6
¶ West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
¶ Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0
¶ Beckville 62, Hawkins 6
¶ Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12
¶ Bremond 54, Windthorst 21
¶ Chico 16, Era 14
¶ De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19
¶ Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6
¶ Haskell 42, Petrolia 20
¶ Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0
¶ Joaquin 34, Garrison 21
¶ Mart 78, Hico 0
¶ McCamey 39, Sterling City 22
¶ Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13
¶ Pettus 27, Lee 13
¶ Santo 21, Muenster 17
¶ Snook 52, Runge 6
¶ Stamford 22, Olney 13
¶ Stratford 28, Perryton 21
¶ Sunray 47, Roscoe 14
¶ Vega 21, Olton 13
¶ Wortham 49, Meridian 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Amherst 65, Claude 16
¶ Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24
¶ Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12
¶ Blanket 68, Evant 22
¶ Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0
¶ Campbell 59, Trinidad 14
¶ Chester 60, Apple Springs 14
¶ Coolidge 52, Blum 48
¶ Covington 18, Penelope 6
¶ Follett 62, Paducah 60
¶ Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14
¶ Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35
¶ Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0
¶ Kress 58, Whiteface 50
¶ Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6
¶ May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12
¶ McLean 65, Wildorado 16
¶ Medina 52, SA Brooks 7
¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6
¶ Munday 20, Electra 18
¶ Oglesby 64, Gustine 14
¶ Rising Star 54, Woodson 6
¶ Rochelle 52, Moran 0
¶ Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
¶ Spur 62, Jayton 34
¶ Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36
¶ Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6
¶ Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24
¶ Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12
¶ Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37
¶ Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13
¶ Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8
¶ FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20
¶ Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
¶ Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20
¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14
¶ John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
¶ SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7
¶ Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0
¶ Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7
¶ Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0
¶ Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31
¶ FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14
¶ Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7
¶ West Plains 35, Hereford 28
¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
