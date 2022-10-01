ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video

FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
Dallas and the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-0 in the NFC East after beating the Washington Commanders. Their win over the Giants solidifies them as second in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys played well on offense led by Cooper Rush, now 4-0 as a starter and 3-1 on the season. Rush is the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the 4-0 record. The Dallas Cowboys are in a good position in their division, and the season is still young but a good start early is always appreciated by fans.
NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
