HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Says DJ Akademiks’ ‘Dusty’ Comments Are Proof 'There's More To Learn'
MC Lyte didn’t take offense to DJ Akademiks‘ recent disparaging comments about Hip Hop’s pioneers; she believes his opinion is proof that “there’s much more to learn.”. During a recent interview, Lyte also told SiriusXM host Clay Cane that she felt like that kind of...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
UPDATE (Sept. 18):. August Alsina is now claiming Tory Lanez is the one who leaked the story about their altercation to the media. Replying to a fan who called into question Tory's denial of knowing about the situation, August revealed he and Tory's camp are the only people that knew what happened.
thesource.com
BlackBalled Baby: DaBaby States the Industry is to Blame for Selling 16K in First Week
DaBaby dropped his new album, Baby on Baby 2, this past Friday. The surprise drop garnered headlines because of a diss toward Megan Thee Stallion. A week later, sales projects are out and target the effort to move 16,000 album-equivalent units in the first week and debut outside the Top 20.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flips C-Murder’s ‘Like a Jungle’ Track, Murder Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again paid homage to fellow Louisiana rapper C-Murder on his new track "Like a Jungle," which has drawn a heartfelt response from the former No Limit rapper. On Sunday (Sept. 18), NBA YoungBoy released his latest video for the song "Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)," which is...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
Rapper Coolio dead at 59: reports
(KTLA) – Los Angeles rapper Coolio has died, according to reports. He was 59 years old. The rapper had multiple smash hits in the mid-’90s, including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” He died late Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, also confirmed the artist’s death to Rolling Stone and the Associated Press.
Complex
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Kanye West made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection show with a scene-stealing catwalk. Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Yung Miami's 'Black Oprah' Comment Draws a Range of Reactions
The City Girls rapper and podcast host has generated a lot of controversy for her answer to an interviewer's question about her aspirations.
EW.com
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
