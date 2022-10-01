Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
thesource.com
Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Jealous And Broke
Azealia Banks is back in the news making claims about Nicki Minaj’s finances. Banks says that Minaj is attempting to mess up one of her business deals, and that she is “broke” and allegedly pays blogs to make other rappers’ lives difficult. On Friday, Azalea posted...
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: YG – ‘I Dance’ (Feat. Duki & Cuco)
Last night, YG dropped his new album I GOT ISSUES with features from Post Malone, Nas, Cole, Roddy Ricch and more. It’s his first solo effort since 2020 and you can stream it here. Today, he drops the video for ‘I Dance’ from the LP which features Duki and...
Tory Lanez Explains ‘Sorry 4 What’ Title And Drops Video For “Why Did I”
Today (Sept. 30), Grammy-nominated and controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez has dropped his newest album Sorry 4 What — which debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums. The 20-track project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Many of the tracks sound like “Tory featuring Tory,” as he effortlessly switches from singing to rapping. Ahead of the album’s release, the Toronto native shared the meaning of the album’s eyebrow-raising title with VIBE, during his Back-to-School drive in Baltimore. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore YouthTory Lanez Gets Sued...
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
Only thick girls can hit the club with Erica Banks. The post Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
urbanbellemag.com
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
