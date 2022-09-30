Read full article on original website
New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.
Ciara Is Striving For ‘Better Thangs’ In Her Life: ‘I Love Where I Am As a Woman’
Ciara is onto “Better Thangs.” Her newly released single featuring Summer Walker is a feel-good, uptempo R&B anthem that inspires listeners to let go of things they can’t control and continuously level up. Following Ciara’s new label deal with Republic Record and Uptown Records (in partnership with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment) and the July release of her single “Jump,” “Better Thangs” continues to embody positive vibes. The song comes right on time, as the feeling of joy and experiencing the better things in life is quite literally how Ciara says she’s been feeling lately. During a Zoom interview with...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Chloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against Normani
The “Surprise” songstress admitted that, although she thinks there’s room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani’s chest. Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts...
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
YG Unleashes New Album ‘I Got Issues’ f/ J. Cole, Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and More
After weeks of anticipation, YG has delivered his star-studded studio album I Got Issues, which he says is his best since debuting with My Krazy Life almost nine years ago. “The album I Got Issues is basically insight on my life, an update on my life,” YG said in an Instagram video earlier this week. “I feel like my people haven’t heard from me in a real way, in a long time. So I’m giving them this album…I’m here with all my issues, you know what I’m sayin’?”
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number 10 with Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has a couple early birthday gifts this year cause he just welcomed his 10th baby ... just 2 weeks after his 9th child was born. The extremely proud dad shared the news Friday about his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon. on IG. He wrote, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier
DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
Still ‘F—king Like Crazy’: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, Rise Messiah
Congrats Nick Cannon! On Friday, the host of Wild N’ Out shared that model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares 19-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden Sagon, had their third child (and his tenth, altogether). The baby boy’s name? Rise Messiah. “Another Blessing!!!” Cannon wrote. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.” He added, “But more importantly he has blessed...
Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “Rich Spirit” and “N95” On ‘Saturday Night Live’
On Saturday (Oct. 1) Kendrick Lamar performed three songs from his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. This stands as the Compton rapper’s 3rd appearance on the sketch comedy series following his debut in 2013. Since then, he has made two guest appearances with Imagine Dragons in 2014 and Anderson .Paak in 2018.More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour MerchDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor The acclaimed rapper, 35, took the stage, kicking...
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
NBA YoungBoy & D-ROK Release New Song & Video ‘Military’ — Watch
NBA YoungBoy has one of the crazier work rates in Hip-Hop. It’s only been a few weeks since he put out his Realer 2 mixtape and still, since then, he’s put out multiple new songs. Following ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)‘ and ‘Made Rich‘, tonight he’s back with another new record.
