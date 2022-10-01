Read full article on original website
Related
Extreme heat and 20 million at flood risk: Climate hazards in the US today
The climate crisis is going to create all kinds of disasters in the coming decades as greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels, heat up the planet and send the atmosphere into chaos. Those consequences are already plaguing millions of people in the US.Alerts from the US federal government on daily climate hazards puts millions of people under flood alerts on Thursday as hundreds of wildfires still rage across the country.Meanwhile, hurricane season is still heating up with more danger possible from both Hurricane Fiona, which devastated Puerto Rico this week, and newer storms. Some 15 million Americans are...
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
New ‘extreme heat belt’ with temperatures above 125 degrees to hit US
A new “extreme heat belt” with temperatures reaching above 125 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to hit the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Category 1 Hurricane Ian path, advisory & warnings
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Ian
West Coast Storm Promises Drought Relief for Parched Northern California
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Brace Yourself For An Exceptionally Rare "Triple-Dip" La Niña Weather Phase
The mighty weather phenomenon La Niña will continue for the third year in a row and may last until early next year, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This is set to have a knock-on effect on weather across the globe, from droughts in Africa to a wet and wild summer in Australia.
Mexico braces for Hurricane Orlene as the storm heads for Mazatlán
Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico Monday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast.
The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest
Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Dozens Dead From Ian, One of Strongest, Costliest US Storms
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm,...
AOL Corp
Hurricane Orlene weakens to Category 3, still aiming to strike Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene weakened to a Category 3 storm on Sunday but was still expected to bring severe rain, storm surge and flash flooding to the northwest Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday. Orlene upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds up...
Click10.com
Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week
Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
When Will the Heatwave in California End?
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
USAFacts
786
Followers
403
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.http://usafacts.org
Comments / 0