UFC

Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
MONROE, LA
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Dern Names What Will Decide Her Championship Run

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has named which part of her game will be key to a successful championship reign inside the Octagon. When the term ‘submission specialist’ comes up in mixed martial arts discussions, the name of Dern usually appears. In the MMA leader, not many are as accomplished in grappling as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. As well as being the former world No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, the 29-year-old is an ADCC and no gi BJJ (black belt) world champion.
UFC
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Mma
mmanews.com

Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)

On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
UFC
mmanews.com

HW Fighter Says Aaron Rodgers On Ayahuasca Is UFC Ready

While Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, there is at least one person who thinks he could be an elite fighter with some unique performance enhancers. While he is an undoubtedly polarizing figure in football, there is little denying the skills that Rodgers has...
GREEN BAY, WI
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC
mmanews.com

Helwani Names Non-Fighter Who 1000% Should Be In UFC HOF

Out of all of the non-fighters who are not in the UFC Hall of Fame, there is one that MMA journalism veteran Ariel Helwani believes deserves the placement. Helwani has been a member of the MMA community for almost as long as it has existed, covering the sport through the various phases of the evolutionary process.
UFC
mmanews.com

Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)

On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP). Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Bantamweight Makes History With Salary Deal

A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.
UFC

