Twitter reacts to Yan Xioanan's win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211
UFC Fight Night 211 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Yan Xioanan solidified top contender status when she defeated Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47). As is the case with every UFC main event, the MMA community had plenty to...
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
Mackenzie Dern disappointed with her jiu-jitsu in UFC Fight Night 211 loss: 'I should be finishing'
Mackenzie Dern’s return to the cage didn’t go as planned. The UFC women’s strawweight contender suffered a loss in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas when she came up short in a majority decision against China’s Yan Xiaonan. But...
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 211 loss?
Mackenzie Dern is 0-2 in UFC main events after falling short to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211. Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a majority decision defeat to Xiaonan (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in Saturday’s strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now she’s forced to go back to the drawing board and see what’s next.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
MMA Fighting
Aaron Pico vows ‘I will be champion one day,’ reveals first punch dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
As it turns out, Aaron Pico dislocated his shoulder throwing his first punch on Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286. Pico on Sunday released a video explaining what happened before and after his ill-fated bout with Kennedy. He vowed to return stronger after checking on the status of his injury. My...
mmanews.com
Dern Names What Will Decide Her Championship Run
UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has named which part of her game will be key to a successful championship reign inside the Octagon. When the term ‘submission specialist’ comes up in mixed martial arts discussions, the name of Dern usually appears. In the MMA leader, not many are as accomplished in grappling as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. As well as being the former world No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, the 29-year-old is an ADCC and no gi BJJ (black belt) world champion.
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
mmanews.com
HW Fighter Says Aaron Rodgers On Ayahuasca Is UFC Ready
While Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, there is at least one person who thinks he could be an elite fighter with some unique performance enhancers. While he is an undoubtedly polarizing figure in football, there is little denying the skills that Rodgers has...
‘Do you want to go to war?’ – Conor McGregor hits out at Michael Bisping and tells UFC legend ‘I’ll cave your head in’
CONOR McGREGOR furiously hit out at Michael Bisping as the pair traded threats. McGregor, filming a Roadhouse reboot with Jake Gyllenhaal, surprisingly took aim at UFC legend-turned actor Bisping. He tweeted: “All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. "Bad to...
MMA Fighting
Photos: Coach frantically tries to pop Aaron Pico’s shoulder back into place at Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s Bellator 286 fight with Jeremy Kennedy turned into a desperate attempt to stay in the fight after a horrific shoulder injury occurred in the first round of the main card fight. Pico could be seen trying to fix his shoulder mid-fight, and his corners including Greg Jackson...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC Fight Night 211 results: Yan Xiaonan takes majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in main event
The classic clash of styles between a striker and grappler told the story of the UFC Fight Night 211 main event. Yan Xiaonan was able to show her striking skills while stifling the aggressive grappling and submission threat of Mackenzie Dern, leading to a majority decision after 25 minutes of action.
MMAmania.com
Ronda Rousey slams ‘bandwagon’ UFC fans: ‘WWE fans care more about the wrestlers’
Ronda Rousey has experienced almost everything combat sports has to offer and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has learned over the years that most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans suck. While Rousey didn’t say those exact words the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) standout more or less hinted...
Bellator 286 live and official results
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Bellator 286 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The event takes place at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
mmanews.com
Helwani Names Non-Fighter Who 1000% Should Be In UFC HOF
Out of all of the non-fighters who are not in the UFC Hall of Fame, there is one that MMA journalism veteran Ariel Helwani believes deserves the placement. Helwani has been a member of the MMA community for almost as long as it has existed, covering the sport through the various phases of the evolutionary process.
mmanews.com
Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP). Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.
mmanews.com
UFC Bantamweight Makes History With Salary Deal
A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.
