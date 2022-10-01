UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has named which part of her game will be key to a successful championship reign inside the Octagon. When the term ‘submission specialist’ comes up in mixed martial arts discussions, the name of Dern usually appears. In the MMA leader, not many are as accomplished in grappling as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. As well as being the former world No. 1-ranked IBJJF competitor, the 29-year-old is an ADCC and no gi BJJ (black belt) world champion.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO