Science

#3d Printing#Exploration Of Mars#Mars Habitat#Martian#Wsu#Crac
CNET

NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
Universe Today

How Does NASA Plan to Keep Samples From Mars Safe From Contamination (and Contaminating) Earth?

NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission is inching closer and closer. The overall mission architecture just hit a new milestone when Perseverance collected the first sample that will be sent back. But what happens once that sample actually gets here? NASA and its partner, ESA, are still working on that, but recently they released a fact sheet that covers what will happen during the first stage of that process – returning to the ground.
The Weather Channel

Humans May Not Have Made It to Mars Yet, But Over 7000 kg of Our Trash Has!

Mars is currently littered with over 7000 kg of human waste, as per recent accounts. Irrespective of whether Earthlings ever succeed in colonising the Red Planet, we've certainly managed to leave a mark on our planetary neighbour without even having set foot on it. Humans first began to explore Mars...
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Foreign Object Debris on Mars

Footage from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera reveals a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD). During a portion of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s 33rd flight, a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage (see video below) from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam).
natureworldnews.com

According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars

According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
Universe Today

The Moon was Pummeled by Asteroids at the Same Time the Dinosaurs Died. Coincidence?

It only takes a quick look at the Moon to see its impact-beaten surface. There are craters everywhere. Some of those impact sites apparently date back to the same time some very large asteroids were whacking Earth. One of them formed Chixculub Crater under the Yucatan Peninsula. That impact set in motion catastrophic events that wiped out much of life on Earth, including the dinosaurs.
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
Gizmodo

The Water-Lakes-on-Mars Debate Just Got More Interesting

Scientists have been arguing for years about ambiguous radar scans of Mars’ south pole. Do they reveal underground lakes of liquid water? Or something else? Two new papers out this week have added even more intrigue to the controversy. In 2018, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have...
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock

'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
BGR.com

NASA’s SOFIA telescope just took its last flight

Since its first flight in 2007, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, otherwise known as SOFIA, has observed the universe from 41,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Now, the unique space telescope housed in a modified Boeing 747 has taken its last flight. In honor of the flight, NASA has shared some of the most breathtaking SOFIA telescope images captured in the last decade.
TheDailyBeast

SpaceX and NASA Might Team Up to Save the Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope might be getting a much needed boost after NASA and SpaceX inked an agreement to explore ways to lift the spacecraft higher into orbit.The 32-year-old orbital instrument has been steadily falling back to Earth since its last service mission in 2009. That’s why NASA and SpaceX have signed a Space Act Agreement—which allows the agency to work with private entities—to study the viability of nudging the telescope back up, thereby extending its lifespan by an estimated 15 to 20 years.The idea would be to send SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the Hubble in order to boost...
