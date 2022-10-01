Read full article on original website
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
How Does NASA Plan to Keep Samples From Mars Safe From Contamination (and Contaminating) Earth?
NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission is inching closer and closer. The overall mission architecture just hit a new milestone when Perseverance collected the first sample that will be sent back. But what happens once that sample actually gets here? NASA and its partner, ESA, are still working on that, but recently they released a fact sheet that covers what will happen during the first stage of that process – returning to the ground.
Humans May Not Have Made It to Mars Yet, But Over 7000 kg of Our Trash Has!
Mars is currently littered with over 7000 kg of human waste, as per recent accounts. Irrespective of whether Earthlings ever succeed in colonising the Red Planet, we've certainly managed to leave a mark on our planetary neighbour without even having set foot on it. Humans first began to explore Mars...
NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Foreign Object Debris on Mars
Footage from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera reveals a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD). During a portion of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s 33rd flight, a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage (see video below) from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam).
According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars
According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
The Moon was Pummeled by Asteroids at the Same Time the Dinosaurs Died. Coincidence?
It only takes a quick look at the Moon to see its impact-beaten surface. There are craters everywhere. Some of those impact sites apparently date back to the same time some very large asteroids were whacking Earth. One of them formed Chixculub Crater under the Yucatan Peninsula. That impact set in motion catastrophic events that wiped out much of life on Earth, including the dinosaurs.
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
The Water-Lakes-on-Mars Debate Just Got More Interesting
Scientists have been arguing for years about ambiguous radar scans of Mars’ south pole. Do they reveal underground lakes of liquid water? Or something else? Two new papers out this week have added even more intrigue to the controversy. In 2018, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock
'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
NASA’s SOFIA telescope just took its last flight
Since its first flight in 2007, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, otherwise known as SOFIA, has observed the universe from 41,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Now, the unique space telescope housed in a modified Boeing 747 has taken its last flight. In honor of the flight, NASA has shared some of the most breathtaking SOFIA telescope images captured in the last decade.
Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the moon and Earth
In 2020, China's Chang'e 5 mission sampled more than a kilogram of moon rock and soil and brought it back to Earth. The samples contain countless tiny beads of glass, created when asteroids hit the moon and splashed out droplets of molten rock around the impact site. We have analyzed...
SpaceX and NASA Might Team Up to Save the Hubble Space Telescope
The Hubble Space Telescope might be getting a much needed boost after NASA and SpaceX inked an agreement to explore ways to lift the spacecraft higher into orbit.The 32-year-old orbital instrument has been steadily falling back to Earth since its last service mission in 2009. That’s why NASA and SpaceX have signed a Space Act Agreement—which allows the agency to work with private entities—to study the viability of nudging the telescope back up, thereby extending its lifespan by an estimated 15 to 20 years.The idea would be to send SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the Hubble in order to boost...
SpaceX To Fix Hubble, DART Success, Exciting Enceladus Discoveries
Humanity moved an asteroid on purpose for the first time in history. Juno flies past Jupiter’s moon Europa. A possible mission to boost Hubble, and a mysterious blob is orbiting Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. Here’s a neat TLDR video version of Space Bites. So, you can just...
Space Machines Company + ANYWAVES partner for OTV spacecraft roll-out mission
Space Machines Company (SMC) has partnered with ANYWAVES to support the firm’s first mission in 2023 — SMC’s roll out mission in Q2 2023 will be supported by SpaceX as its launch provider. SMC will test the capability of its 270 kg. Optimus Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV)...
