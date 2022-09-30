ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Will See An Uptick in Zombies, Ghosts and Ghouls

HIGHLANDS – Two River residents beware, Halloween is coming to town early this year. On Oct. 7 and 8, the Highlands Horror Film Fest will showcase an array of talent, featuring creative productions from small film companies both local and international. The annual film festival was created to highlight originality and creativity across smaller film productions, offering a selection of 20 films over two evenings and a matinee on the afternoon of Oct. 8.
Shrewsbury Borough Bond Referendum Leaves Some Residents Annoyed

SHREWSBURY – On Oct. 6, residents of Shrewsbury Borough will make a special trip to the polls to vote on a school board bond referendum. A bond referendum is a community vote to authorize the borrowing of funds through the sale of bonds to generate upfront funding for projects that would impact the existing operating budget.
