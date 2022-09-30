Read full article on original website
Emerald City Collectibles – The Ideal Web-Shop For Purchasing Loungeflys & Funko Pops
Being a massive and well-known marketplace, Emerald City Collectibles is a one-stop shop for all the collectible figures and toys including Funko Pops, Loungeflys, and Figpins. One can find items from all the brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. USA – Emerald City Collectibles is an online...
Wide Range of Vehicle Services and Finance Solutions with Cryptocurrency Platform, Plus Mobile Apps and Wellness Product Divisions: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)
Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors. iMobile Solutions Vehicle Service Selected by Winter Haven, FL Country Club. ZAGMotoX Motor Sports Company Signed as iMobile Solutions Client. Leon County, FL Sheriff’s Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program. Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options. Sparta Commercial...
Create AI Voiceovers Unveils Robust Library of 500+ AI Voices in Over 200+ Languages
Today, The Seaplace Group, LLC – Sarasota, Florida, USA announces the launch of its newest web property. Create AI Voiceovers.com, a next-gen on-demand synthetic text-to-speech platform that produces very lifelike voices for education, marketing, entertainment, and overall audio content production. Content creators and product designers can engage global audiences by using more than 530 neural voices across 220 languages and variants plus numerous background music clips and special sound-effects.
Galilee Life – The home for vendors and businesses of any caliber launches two magazines annually.
A company founded in New Jersey that is a Christian marketplace for businesses and vendors of any scale worldwide is, simultaneously, intending to fulfill its God-given mission to launch two magazines per year. Galilee life provides an enhanced, creative, diverse, and faith-based platform for entrepreneurs globally to reach their full...
Jose Alvardo is Expanding the business horizons for Content Creators
Jose Alvardo helps people learn how to work with brands without the need of a massive following. A content creator and influencer, Jose Alvardo, with the brand name ‘Yoursocialmediaguy’ is working with top-notch brands like Hello Fresh, Audible, Upstart, and Upside, among many others. These brand deals were made possible due to Jose’s family channel, The JAM Family – YouTube gaining a decent amount of followers on YouTube while also gaining some recognition on Instagram and TikTok. Now Jose is working on a course alongside his business partner Benny Soliven, teaching others how to sign brand deals without any management or followers on social media all while building a community to empower others.
Luna Classic, Remnant of Terra Collapse, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
The crypto exchange Binance’s planned “burn” of luna classic (LUNC) – the remnant cryptocurrency of the failed blockchain project Terra prior to its reboot – was supposed to boost the price. At least, that was the speculation of many crypto traders. But the impact turned...
ABC, ESPN and other Disney networks go dark on Dish and Sling TV
Disney-owned channels including local ABC stations, ESPN, FX and 17 others are no longer available on and . Dish says wanted almost $1 billion more to extend their carriage contract, which expired at 3AM ET on October 1st. As a result, Dish had to remove Disney's channels from both platforms for the time being. As is usually the case in these situations, both sides are blaming each other for the blackout.
Chicago Artist Uses a 15th-Century Technique of the Medieval Masters to Bring Black Contemporary Portraits to Life
Contemporary silverpoint artist D. Lammie-Hanson is working on a new ambitious silverpoint project chronicling her Black family life in Harlem, NYC, circa 1970s called “Dared to be Black and Shining”. CHICAGO, IL – Harlem-born, Chicago-based contemporary silverpoint artist D. Lammie-Hanson has dedicated for the past 3½ months starting in...
HeatPal Launches Best Portable Space Heater of 2022
Extreme temperatures have grown as a result of global warming, making room heaters necessary in frigid areas. Another approach to remain warm and pleasant at home during the winter is to utilize room heaters. There are currently several types, models, and choices available, making it difficult to select the best room heater. Room heaters, on the other hand, may keep the entire space warm, not just the user. Get HeatPal For The Most Discounted Price.
