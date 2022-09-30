Jose Alvardo helps people learn how to work with brands without the need of a massive following. A content creator and influencer, Jose Alvardo, with the brand name ‘Yoursocialmediaguy’ is working with top-notch brands like Hello Fresh, Audible, Upstart, and Upside, among many others. These brand deals were made possible due to Jose’s family channel, The JAM Family – YouTube gaining a decent amount of followers on YouTube while also gaining some recognition on Instagram and TikTok. Now Jose is working on a course alongside his business partner Benny Soliven, teaching others how to sign brand deals without any management or followers on social media all while building a community to empower others.

