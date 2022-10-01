ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Engineers picked for redesign of Naugatuck streetscapes, sewers

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Sept. 28 selected Kleinfelder Northeast, a national engineering firm with an office in Rocky Hill, for the final design of storm water and sanitary sewer upgrades and streetscape designs for Church and Maple streets. The engineering firm is collaborating with...
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
WTNH.com

I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Route 9#Traffic Collisions#Interchange#City Planning#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Connecticut Dot
FOX 61

Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
WINDSOR, CT
recordpatriot.com

No injuries reported in Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Accident shuts down part of Route 6

BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

