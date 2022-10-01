Read full article on original website
WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss
Hear what defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say following UVA's loss at Duke
gopack.com
Pack Football Checks in at No. 14 in Both National Polls
RALEIGH, N.C. – After dropping its first game of the season at No. 5 Clemson, NC State ranks No. 14 in both national polls this week. The Pack sits at No. 14 in both the new Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll. NC State has now ranked inside the AP Poll Top 25 for 12 straight weeks dating back to the 2021 season. This is the Pack's longest streak in the top 25 since 12 straight weeks from Aug. 26, 2002, to Nov. 11, 2022.
streakingthelawn.com
Five Takeaways from UVA’s Blowout Loss to Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
packinsider.com
This is the Biggest Game in NC State Football History
Tonight’s game is the biggest game in the history of NC State football. Obviously, that’s my opinion. Determining the biggest game in school history is impossible. It’s subjective. Nonetheless, I believe it is. NC State is ranked 10th. Clemson is ranked 5th. The Wolfpack have never been...
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
seminoles.com
W. Tennis Earns Three Wins On Day 1 At Four In The Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Florida State’s Millie Bissett, Anna Arkadianou and Olympe Lancelot earned singles wins on the first day of the Four-in-the-Fall tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Seminoles’ three wins on the Day 1 of singles play are tied for the most (with Alabama) of the five teams playing in the event. Each of the five teams (Florida State, Alabama, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB) earned at least one singles win, with four of the five teams earning multiple wins of the 11 singles matches contested.
Two NC men killed due to Ian
Two people died in North Carolina this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Golf Digest
Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked
If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
cbs17
Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
cbs17
Some Raleigh residents without power for nearly 48 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup continued on Sunday across the Triangle area after Hurricane Ian’s remnants battered the area with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Ken Schultz on Sunday said he hasn’t showered in over two days, after the Dutchman Downs neighborhood lost power during Friday’s storm. He says being without electricity for nearly 48 hours was a struggle.
WRAL
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh
On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old man seen at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 22-year-old James Ali Witherspoon, Jr. Witherspoon is described as a Black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red...
cbs17
Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
nccu.edu
Eagle Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Ian Update (Sept. 29)
North Carolina Central University (NCCU) officials are closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Ian. While its potential impact in North Carolina is uncertain at this time, weather models forecast heavy rain, flash flooding and wind gusts of up to 45 mph, as the storm approaches the state tomorrow, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
