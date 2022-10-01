ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopack.com

Pack Football Checks in at No. 14 in Both National Polls

RALEIGH, N.C. – After dropping its first game of the season at No. 5 Clemson, NC State ranks No. 14 in both national polls this week. The Pack sits at No. 14 in both the new Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll. NC State has now ranked inside the AP Poll Top 25 for 12 straight weeks dating back to the 2021 season. This is the Pack's longest streak in the top 25 since 12 straight weeks from Aug. 26, 2002, to Nov. 11, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
streakingthelawn.com

Five Takeaways from UVA’s Blowout Loss to Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
packinsider.com

This is the Biggest Game in NC State Football History

Tonight’s game is the biggest game in the history of NC State football. Obviously, that’s my opinion. Determining the biggest game in school history is impossible. It’s subjective. Nonetheless, I believe it is. NC State is ranked 10th. Clemson is ranked 5th. The Wolfpack have never been...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
seminoles.com

W. Tennis Earns Three Wins On Day 1 At Four In The Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Florida State’s Millie Bissett, Anna Arkadianou and Olympe Lancelot earned singles wins on the first day of the Four-in-the-Fall tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Seminoles’ three wins on the Day 1 of singles play are tied for the most (with Alabama) of the five teams playing in the event. Each of the five teams (Florida State, Alabama, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB) earned at least one singles win, with four of the five teams earning multiple wins of the 11 singles matches contested.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Golf Digest

Our 10 favorite Pinehurst courses, ranked

If it’s been a decade since you’ve been back to Pinehurst, it’s time to go—much has changed. There are several new additions to the scene, and most of the major courses have undergone serious, and in some cases total, transformations. Though Pinehurst (and neighboring Southern Pines)...
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Florida State Seminoles#Facebook Lrb
cbs17

Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Some Raleigh residents without power for nearly 48 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup continued on Sunday across the Triangle area after Hurricane Ian’s remnants battered the area with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Ken Schultz on Sunday said he hasn’t showered in over two days, after the Dutchman Downs neighborhood lost power during Friday’s storm. He says being without electricity for nearly 48 hours was a struggle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

Eagle Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Ian Update (Sept. 29)

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) officials are closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Ian. While its potential impact in North Carolina is uncertain at this time, weather models forecast heavy rain, flash flooding and wind gusts of up to 45 mph, as the storm approaches the state tomorrow, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy