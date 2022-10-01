Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92

Read full article on original website
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Chicago Public Libraries declares branches 'book sanctuaries'
Banned Book Week the first week of October, and the city and Chicago Public Library established "Book Sanctuaries" at all 81 branches. To commemorate the action at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., titles like J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye," Munro Leaf's "The Story of Ferdinand" (banned by Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco), Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Art Spiegelman's "Maus" and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz," a children's book about a transgender girl.
Bon Voyage, Bon Jour
As reported in the Herald on September 2022, the owner of the only French bakery in Hyde Park, Bon Jour, will close that bakery and coffee restaurant in February. Do the Herald readers know of anyone who can assume the ownership of that bakery and continue providing Hyde Parkers and guests with the outstanding bakery creations that Bon Jour has provided?
Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor
University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point
After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Lowry urges yes vote on property tax increase for Cook County Forest Preserves
Cook County commissioners of both parties voted unanimously in June 2021 to put a property tax increase on the ballot this November to support the Cook County Forest Preserves. With this referendum, voters are being asked to raise property taxes 0.025% to 0.076% to support 70,000 acres of woods, waters, open space, trails and campgrounds.
Best of Hyde Park and Kenwood 2022
The Best of the South Side, an annual issue published by the South Side Weekly, features neighborhood bests — sites, organizations and people that touch the everyday lives of South Siders in meaningful ways. This year’s Hyde Park-Kenwood section is republished in part below. To see it in full, along with the rest of the issue, visit southsideweekly.com/best-of-the-south-side-2022/
Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns in full swing
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, back in full last weekend on the Midway Plaisance and across the neighborhood, has long had the distinction of being one of the few jazz festivals in the city with a plywood dance floor. Alas, there was no dance floor this year, but it didn't stop the attendees from two-stepping on the asphalt.
Frontline Books closes, plans eventual return to Hyde Park
Frontline Books and Crafts, a Rastafari and Pan-African shop just off 53rd Street, has closed its Hyde Park location, but its owner says they plan to return to the neighborhood eventually. The shop, which was also a longtime community space and publishing house, closed its doors at 5206 S. Harper...
3 area nonprofits win $645,000 in new city grants
Nonprofit organizations in and around Hyde Park won three of the 48 inaugural Together We Heal Creative Place Program grants the City of Chicago gave out this year. Local recipients of the grants, which are given to arts and community organizations promoting health and healing, were Blacks in Green, the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum and Red Clay Dance Company.
Community enhancement, gratitude to the Hyde Park Herald
Regarding the August 20, 2022, issue of Hyde Park Herald, a photograph of The Chicago Community Ensemble appeared on page eight. We are not a charitable organization, but we find our musicians have volunteered to play on many occasions without remuneration. However, the great feeling of doing good to enhance positive emotion during the pandemic has been therapeutic for the ensemble and our audience.
Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves
We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Local schools lag behind CPS average for vaccinations
Data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago shows that the percentage of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 at all but two public schools in and around Hyde Park is below the average school vaccination rate in all Chicago Public Schools, about 39.6%, as of Sept. 6. That said, all local public...
Man in critical condition after being shot in East Hyde Park
A 44-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday night, Sept. 27 in East Hyde Park. The man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car when another man approached on foot and fired shots. Emergency responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Ald. Taylor seeking reelection in 20th Ward that will contain part of Hyde Park
City Council will see tremendous changeover next year, with the likelihood of some incumbents losing reelection and the large number of alderpersons retiring. But one of the body's great firebrands, first-term Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), of Woodlawn, wants another four years, saying she has listened to her community and delivered for it after decades of wayward political leadership.
Children’s Book Fair, Garden Fair and the South Side Science Festival kick off fall season
The past weekend, thousands of Hyde Parkers perused book stalls, tables of tulips and science-related booths, ushering out the last days of summer. From returning events like the Children’s Book Fair and Fall Garden Fair to the inaugural South Side Science Festival, here’s the weekend in review. The...
For his final CSO season, Riccardo Muti charms
Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.
William Shepard Woodfolk IV, longtime Hyde Parker and business owner, dies at 78
William (Bill) Shepard Woodfolk IV passed on Sunday, September 11 after a brief illness. Born on October 26, 1943, Bill was married to Joy Anderson for 35 years and friends with her more than 50 years. Their blended family includes children William V, Kimberly, Matthew and Yolanda, as well as grands Sarah Elizabeth, Andrew, Nia, Aaron and Morgan.
Woodlawn’s free play space for kids will expand to Englewood
Most people aren’t wild about Monday mornings. But if you’re too young for school, or you’re looking after someone who is, you might find a reason to go wild at HelloBaby, the free play center at 600 E. 61st St. for babies, toddlers and tykes. The Woodlawn...
Horror and humor converge in Court's ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
If you think a black comedy that premiered on Broadway in 1941 isn't likely to appeal to audiences eight decades years later, think again. Court Theatre's production of Joseph Kesselring's “Arsenic and Old Lace” is as fresh and funny as if it were written yesterday and, on opening night earlier this month, it played to a packed and appreciative crowd.
