Chicago, IL

Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92

Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Hyde Park Herald

Chicago Public Libraries declares branches 'book sanctuaries'

Banned Book Week the first week of October, and the city and Chicago Public Library established "Book Sanctuaries" at all 81 branches. To commemorate the action at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., titles like J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye," Munro Leaf's "The Story of Ferdinand" (banned by Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco), Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Art Spiegelman's "Maus" and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz," a children's book about a transgender girl.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Bon Voyage, Bon Jour

As reported in the Herald on September 2022, the owner of the only French bakery in Hyde Park, Bon Jour, will close that bakery and coffee restaurant in February. Do the Herald readers know of anyone who can assume the ownership of that bakery and continue providing Hyde Parkers and guests with the outstanding bakery creations that Bon Jour has provided?
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor

University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point

After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Best of Hyde Park and Kenwood 2022

The Best of the South Side, an annual issue published by the South Side Weekly, features neighborhood bests — sites, organizations and people that touch the everyday lives of South Siders in meaningful ways. This year’s Hyde Park-Kenwood section is republished in part below. To see it in full, along with the rest of the issue, visit southsideweekly.com/best-of-the-south-side-2022/
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns in full swing

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, back in full last weekend on the Midway Plaisance and across the neighborhood, has long had the distinction of being one of the few jazz festivals in the city with a plywood dance floor. Alas, there was no dance floor this year, but it didn't stop the attendees from two-stepping on the asphalt.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

3 area nonprofits win $645,000 in new city grants

Nonprofit organizations in and around Hyde Park won three of the 48 inaugural Together We Heal Creative Place Program grants the City of Chicago gave out this year. Local recipients of the grants, which are given to arts and community organizations promoting health and healing, were Blacks in Green, the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum and Red Clay Dance Company.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Community enhancement, gratitude to the Hyde Park Herald

Regarding the August 20, 2022, issue of Hyde Park Herald, a photograph of The Chicago Community Ensemble appeared on page eight. We are not a charitable organization, but we find our musicians have volunteered to play on many occasions without remuneration. However, the great feeling of doing good to enhance positive emotion during the pandemic has been therapeutic for the ensemble and our audience.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves

We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
COOK COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Local schools lag behind CPS average for vaccinations

Data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago shows that the percentage of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 at all but two public schools in and around Hyde Park is below the average school vaccination rate in all Chicago Public Schools, about 39.6%, as of Sept. 6. That said, all local public...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor seeking reelection in 20th Ward that will contain part of Hyde Park

City Council will see tremendous changeover next year, with the likelihood of some incumbents losing reelection and the large number of alderpersons retiring. But one of the body's great firebrands, first-term Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), of Woodlawn, wants another four years, saying she has listened to her community and delivered for it after decades of wayward political leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

For his final CSO season, Riccardo Muti charms

Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Horror and humor converge in Court's ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

If you think a black comedy that premiered on Broadway in 1941 isn't likely to appeal to audiences eight decades years later, think again. Court Theatre's production of Joseph Kesselring's “Arsenic and Old Lace” is as fresh and funny as if it were written yesterday and, on opening night earlier this month, it played to a packed and appreciative crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

