Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92

Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO