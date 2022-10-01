Read full article on original website
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Dr. Dre Gave Rihanna Important Advice For Creating Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside other hip-hop legends. Rihanna will be headlining the show solo in 2023. Dr. Dre gave Rih some advice for the show.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
Apple Insider
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has announced thatApple Music now features more than 100 million songs, and says 20,000 are being added by artists every day.
All-Time Favorite Country Music Songs (Opinion)
Country music is a popular genre of music found primarily in the United States and Canada. Country music superstar Garth Brooks performing.By Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker - CC BY 2.0.
Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami: How to Watch Tonight
As Florida continues to reel from Hurricane Ian, Latin stars will descend on Miami for Thursday's awards show.
Post Register
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service.
Popculture
Popular Artist Knew Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Decision Was Happening for Months
Rihanna's first major performance gig since giving birth to her son will be at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime stage. The "We Found Love" singer broke the Internet when she confirmed she'd be the headliner. But according to Fat Joe, the secret wasn't as close kept. The Grammy-nominated rapper told Extra that he was aware the Barbados native would be hitting the NFL stage for the first time. "I knew this for months, and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!" Joe is part of the same clan as the Savage x Fenty owner. "We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary."
Diddy Called Out Apple Music and Spotify For Controlling His Music Releases
Diddy is no stranger to the inner workings of the music industry, and isn't afraid to let his thoughts be known. His latest target is Apple Music and Spotify for dictating when artists can release their music.
Apple Insider
Apple Music Today will explore a song's history every day
Apple celebrated 100 million songs in Apple Music on Monday, and to help discovery, has launched a new Apple Music Today series. Apple highlighted its human curation in Apple Music that powers its recommendation algorithms. The company believes a human touch is more important than ever to connect artists and fans.
Billboard
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
Watch Def Leppard and Miley Cyrus nail Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Predictable brilliance from Miley Cyrus as she lifts Def Leppard's Photograph to new heights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The highlights came thick and fast at the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and not many were thicker or faster than Def Leppard's mighty rendition of their classic 1983 classic Photograph, aided and abetted by various Foo Fighters as well as popular music icon Miley Cyrus.
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Grandmaster Flash Feels Like A “Proud Dad” After Receiving RIAA Hip Hop Honor
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently held its 2022 Hip Hop Honors event, during which the organization paid tribute to icons who have served as pillars of the culture over the years. The event, which took place on September 14th in Washington, D.C., was a festive affair, as numerous attendees mingled and partook in the food and libations readily available throughout RIAA’s new, future-forward designed offices. The aura was glorious. Among the figures celebrated during the evening was Grandmaster Flash, who’s role in shaping the foundational look, vibe and sound of Hip-Hop can not be overstated. A native...
