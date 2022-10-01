Rihanna's first major performance gig since giving birth to her son will be at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime stage. The "We Found Love" singer broke the Internet when she confirmed she'd be the headliner. But according to Fat Joe, the secret wasn't as close kept. The Grammy-nominated rapper told Extra that he was aware the Barbados native would be hitting the NFL stage for the first time. "I knew this for months, and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!" Joe is part of the same clan as the Savage x Fenty owner. "We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary."

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO