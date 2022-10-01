Read full article on original website
3 killed in Vermilion County crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a crash on Sunday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says it happened early Sunday on Catlin-Indianola Road. Lee J. Hall, 52, Felisha J. Hall, 46, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, were killed in the two-vehicle crash. Autopsies are...
Man injured while trying to unholster gun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An Urbana man is recovering after accidentally discharging his weapon, injuring his hand. Champaign police officers reported hearing gunfire in the 700 block of North Hickory Street early Sunday morning. However, no victims were found at the scene. A short while later a 31-year-old man...
Argument leads to shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
Danville Fire Chief retiring after 27 years
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — After 27 years of service, Danville Fire Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire. McMasters's final day of duty will be on Nov. 29, 2022. McMasters has been with the Danville Fire Department since Aug. 23, 1995. In 2001, McMasters was...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Man shoots himself after threatening ex-wife's family, sheriff says
ONARGA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man fatally shot himself Saturday night in Onarga after threatening his ex-wife's family with a gun, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff‘s Office. Deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Onarga after a reported home...
