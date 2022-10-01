ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Smile’s Sosie Bacon Admits That Smiles Now Kind Of Freak Her Out After Working On The Horror Movie

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGYpU_0iHVnhvp00

This weekend, October is getting its first new horror movie in Smile , which has already received praise from Stephen King and Sinister and The Black Phone ’s writer C. Robert Cargill, alongside praise from critics . Yes, the movie succeeds at making a smile scary, and the flick’s star Sosie Bacon shared her own experience getting kind of freaked out about all the persistent grins.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Sosie Bacon, she talked about whether being around all those creepy smiles was as horrifying on set as it is in the confines of theaters. Here’s what she said:

No, you've got like a million people around and like, it was more like the emotional stuff that was scary. But, when I left the movie after watching it, I definitely did feel a little bit tweaked by people smiling. It does give a very eerie feeling. Watching it and leaving.

While Sosie Bacon wasn’t necessarily freaked out by all the smiling on set, when she watched Parker Finn’s movie, which we gave 4 out of 5 in our Smile review , that’s when she started looking at the smiles around her differently. Bacon also expanded on being amidst a lot of smiles on set with these words:

What was most fun to me is like to see what every actor did with the smile and how they were all different. You know, Robin Wegert, she is like a theater actor, and she did so much prep, it was amazing. Everybody approached it differently and they all turned out amazing. Except for mine, which they had to fix.

The smiles in Smile are definitely a very specific type of smile that’s supposed to freak us out and symbolize the movie’s villainous force Bacon’s character is trying to track down throughout the flick. As her character, Dr. Rose Cotter, becomes haunted by devious smiles throughout the film, we see many of the characters in the film don the particular brand of grin that’s simply chilling. Sosie Bacon really enjoyed seeing how each actor got into the smile, but when it came to doing it herself, she apparently wasn’t as skilled at it.

Even if Sosie Bacon couldn’t quite do the smile, she’s the heavyweight of the movie, carrying its dark premise about a psychiatrist who becomes haunted by something that once drove one of her patients to kill herself in front of her. Stephen King recently called the actress’ role in Smile “the real surprise” of the flick with “a hell of a performance.” Bacon has previously starred in the Scream series, 13 Reasons Why , Mare of Easttown and As We See It before this memorable horror appearance.

Also amongst the Smile cast is Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher and Kal Penn. Ahead of the movie’s release, Paramount has created a viral marketing campaign where actors have shown up with that creepy smile at televised events like Good Morning America and sports games, via Twitter . Smile is a strong start to spooky season, but we still have a month before Halloween! Check out what other upcoming horror movies will creep you out next.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
MOVIES
The Verge

Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction

Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
TVOvermind

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Releases The Official Trailer

Well, worry not, as Rian Johnson is back with another knife Out mystery that features an incredibly stacked cast: Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is about a Tech billionaire who invites his friends to an expensive gateway on a private island. Unfortunately, the vacation ends up being a crime scene, and the experienced Detective Benoit Blanc comes to solve the case.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Stephen King
Person
Sosie Bacon
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Horror Film#Sports Games#Film Star#The Black Phone
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
MOVIES
Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
156K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy